Accolade: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million.

Accolade shares have risen 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.67, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.

