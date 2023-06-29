Accolade: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in August, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million.
Accolade shares have risen 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.67, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.
