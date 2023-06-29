Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $105 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.75 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Acuity Brands shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

