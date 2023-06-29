Greenbrier: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.