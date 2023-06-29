Greenbrier: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.3 million.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.
Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.
