McCormick: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — HUNT VALLEY, Md. — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $152.1 million.
The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.
McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.65 per share.
