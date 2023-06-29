Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported a loss of $311,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $143.9 million.
Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $165 million.
