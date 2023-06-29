MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $95.2 million.
The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
