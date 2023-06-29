The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

June 29, 2023 at 6:40 a.m. EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $95.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSM

