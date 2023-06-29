Nike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. — BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion.
The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.83 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.59 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.07 billion, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.22 billion.
