Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $350.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.01 billion.

