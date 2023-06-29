Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $350.4 million.
The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.01 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX