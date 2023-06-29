Progress Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.1 million.
The business software maker posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $179.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in August, Progress Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.02. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $176 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $165.5 million.
Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.16 to $4.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $690 million to $698 million.
