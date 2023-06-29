Rite Aid: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $306.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.49 per share.
The drugstore chain posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.
Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $4.78 per share to a loss of $4.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.6 billion to $23 billion.
