Rite Aid: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $306.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $5.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.49 per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $4.78 per share to a loss of $4.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.6 billion to $23 billion.

