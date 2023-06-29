Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The European Union wants to establish up-to-the-minute price feeds for various asset classes traded across the region, including stocks and bonds. It sees these so-called consolidated tapes as crucial to efforts to harmonize, modernize and even democratize the bloc’s capital markets. While the concept has broad support, implementation of the tapes has proved painfully slow as the industry tussles over the underlying nuts and bolts.

1. What is a consolidated trading tape?

It’s technology that collates information about the price, size and timing of trades happening across multiple trading venues, and spits them out in a centralized, real-time feed. This can include either pre-trade or post-trade data, or both. The EU wants to put tapes in place for shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds and derivatives, with the aim of improving the quality and transparency of data for investors.

2. Do they already exist elsewhere?

Yes, the US and Canada have had consolidated tapes for years, though their usefulness as a blueprint is limited given the complexities of Europe’s market structure. The UK is working on its own regulatory framework, due to be in place by 2024, to help establish a tape.

3. What are the advantages?

The biggest selling point is better transparency, making it easier for investors of all stripes to access information and determine whether they obtained the best price for their trade (known as best execution). The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, also argues that it will make the region’s capital markets more attractive, both domestically and among international investors, thanks to greater efficiencies and data quality at a pan-European level.

4. What areas would benefit?

The tape could help boost liquidity in sectors where it’s much needed, such as corporate bonds. That prompted suggestions that a fixed-income tape should be prioritized ahead of other asset classes. Smaller funds and retail investors may reap the biggest benefits because larger firms already have superior access to trading data. The tape could also help raise the profile of smaller companies beyond their own local markets, and help revive moribund equity markets across the region.

5. What does ‘real time’ mean in practice?

That depends, given the different ways instruments are traded. It could take several minutes for the fixed-income tape to publish the data, while in the case of stocks and ETFs, it could be a matter of milliseconds. Policymakers rejected an early proposal from exchanges for a “speed limit” or 15-minute delay, an idea also criticized by asset managers who say real-time data is crucial for investment decisions. The inclusion of pre-trade data has proved contentious among exchanges, which are concerned about the impact on existing revenues.

6. What are some of the other main concerns?

Liquidity providers within the fixed-income market are also anxious about too much transparency. They’re worried that prices will move if the market gets wind of a large or illiquid trade and they want measures that will mask the price and size of such transactions. Meanwhile, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association has deemed a tape for derivatives “premature” and just not that useful, given fundamental differences in the trading, liquidity and transparency of these instruments versus stocks and bonds.

7. Who’s going to pay for it?

The idea is that all execution platforms will have to share their trading data with the consolidated tape providers. The providers (CTPs) will charge users to access the tapes, and then share the revenue with the platforms. The challenge is to ensure the cost of accessing the tape is reasonable, while also ensuring it’s commercially viable.

8. How close is Europe to getting a tape in place?

Hard to say. Plans to develop a consolidated tape were included in a package that the European Commission adopted in November 2021 to develop the so-called capital markets union. Since then, debate has raged over details among the different market players. Member states have been working to hash out a common position before starting a fresh round of negotiations with the European Parliament and European Commission, a so-called trilogue.

9. What infrastructure needs to be put in place?

Companies are already jockeying to become the tape provider for the various asset classes. They include a consortium of 14 European exchange groups including Deutsche Boerse, Nasdaq and Euronext that want to run the equities tape. Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradeweb have joined forces in a quest to be the fixed-income provider. Technology firm TransFICC has built a pilot for bonds that’s already being tested. The choice will be down to the European Securities and Markets Authority, which will also serve as the supervisor.

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with firms to aggregate and distribute market and trading data throughout Europe. It’s signed a joint venture agreement with MarketAxess and Tradeweb with the intention of participating in the public procurement procedure to become the EU’s fixed income consolidated tape provider.

--With assistance from Lyubov Pronina.

