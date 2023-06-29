Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
The company will rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after buying that bankrupt company’s intellectual property.
Visa Inc. (V), up $6.04 to $234.01
The digital payments company acquired Pismo, a financial technology company with operations in Latin America, Asia and Europe.
Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $9.07 to $41.55
The maker of railroad freight cars’ results came in far ahead of what analysts expected and raised its annual sales forecast.
Wallbox N.V. (WBX), up $0.51 to $3.47
The maker of charging systems said its Pulsar Plus EV charger will be available in Costco stores beginning next month.
McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC), down $2.54 to $89.31
The spice maker raised its forecast for full-year results.
Lindsay Corp. (LNN), down $9.33 to $115.39
The maker of irrigation systems reported earnings and sales for its latest quarter far below Wall Street’s forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), up $6.30 to $69.67
The manufacturing company reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations.