For almost as long as affirmative action policies have been used in college admissions, there have been legal battles over whether they should be allowed. The US Supreme Court has weighed in time and again, pushing along the evolution of how race plays into school acceptances. In late June, more than 40 years after first considering the matter, the court ruled that two schools had violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The ruling could result in fewer Black and Hispanic students at the country’s top universities and force hundreds of schools to revamp their admissions policies.

1. What was the ruling?

On June 29, the court ruled that admissions policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional in their considerations of the race of applicants. The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts issuing the opinion. While universities may consider how race affected the lives of individuals “be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise,” Roberts wrote, universities “may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.”

2. What’s the background?

As part of a broader campaign of affirmative action to redress discrimination against minorities, some US universities in the late 1960s began considering race when admitting new students. In its 1978 decision on the matter, the Supreme Court struck down the use of strict racial quotas but said schools could consider race as one factor in admissions as a way to ensure a diverse student body. In 2003, the court refined its view, ruling that admissions offices could consider race, as long as they do so as part of a holistic review of the applicant’s file and don’t mechanistically give racial minorities an advantage. It reaffirmed that position in 2016, saying a university “may institute a race-conscious admissions program as a means of obtaining the educational benefits that flow from student body diversity.” The majority in the latest decision didn’t explicitly say it was overturning the 2003 decision, known as Grutter v. Bollinger. But in a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said that ruling “is, for all intents and purposes, overruled.”

3. What’s been the practice among US universities?

About 20% of four-year public universities use race as a consideration in admissions, according to a report by Ballotpedia, an organization that focuses on US ballot measures. The practice is more common among elite universities, which admit a relatively small percentage of the applicants they get. It’s banned altogether at public institutions in nine states, including California and Florida. The Supreme Court upheld such a state ban in a 2014 case involving Michigan.

4. What’s the argument for barring race as a consideration in admissions?

In the Harvard case, plaintiffs argued that in trying to achieve diversity in admissions, the school discriminated against Asian-American applicants, limiting the number it accepts. (Harvard said it didn’t penalize Asian-American applicants.) The group Students for Fair Admissions supports race-neutral approaches for ensuring student body diversity, such as admitting the top academic performers at every high school in a state.

5. What’s the argument for keeping race-conscious policies?

Advocates of the policies said that race-neutral initiatives fell short of ensuring a diverse student body. They argued that abandoning racial considerations would hurt minorities long-term. Data from states that have banned race-conscious admissions policies show a widening gap between the percentage of freshmen who are Black and Hispanic versus college-aged residents who belong to those groups. One study concluded that after California barred race-conscious admissions, minority applicants to the University of California experienced declines in degree attainment and in income.

6. What impact will the Supreme Court’s ruling have?

Universities are bracing for drops in minority student enrollment, which would also trickle down to worker pipelines. A brief filed in the Harvard and UNC cases by almost 70 major companies said that they worried the end of affirmative-action admissions would drastically diminish corporate diversity. The decision applies to university acceptance programs, not corporate hiring efforts, but legal experts see a future in which affirmative action’s corporate cousin — diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI — could be targeted next with litigation by opponents. Companies in the top quartile of racial and ethnic diversity financially outperform the bottom quartile, according to a 2019 analysis by McKinsey & Co.

