Three days. That’s how long it takes Foxconn Technology Group to make $47 million in net income, the amount of cash it reneged on paying Lordstown Motors Corp. for a chunk of stock. Now, the Ohio-based EV startup has filed for bankruptcy and is seeking to sell assets related to its Endurance electric pickup. The damage to the Taiwanese electronics giant could be much higher.

This saga began more than a year ago when Foxconn, better known for making Apple Inc.’s iPhones, bought a former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio from Lordstown. The $230 million transaction turned that facility into the Taipei-based company’s North American electric-vehicle hub and included a deal to jointly develop Lordstown cars.

Then they decided to take the relationship further, with an agreement for Foxconn to invest up to $170 million more into Lordstown through common stock and preferred equity. In November, $52.7 million came through. Various milestones were required for the next $70 million, though they weren’t actually nailed down at the time of the deal. That left the other $47.3 million in common stock to be bought, and a technical loophole for Foxconn to squeeze through.

According to a March 31 filing, the next phase of the deal should have closed by May 8. But Lordstown, trading under the ticker RIDE, had no market-ready product, thus no sales and therefore no timeline for turning a profit. Unsurprisingly, skittish investors dumped the stock as the delivery date for its first truck got pushed out, and after Lordstown itself asked Foxconn to stop production because the Endurance couldn’t meet its cost target.

Its shares plummeted, and Foxconn pounced. “The Company was no longer in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market,” Lordstown wrote in that March filing. Foxconn wanted to back out on a technicality. Lordstown countered and on May 22 its stockholders approved a 1:15 reverse stock split, a purely paper transaction aimed at concentrating the shares and driving the price back above $1.00. Foxconn called foul, and said it had a right to not buy shares given that move.

Foxconn should have played this smarter. The deal was part of a broader strategy to buy its way into the EV market, in which it has no background. It ought to have viewed the Lordstown transaction the way a venture capitalist does with any unproven startup. But instead it got all legalistic, which it has every right to do, and now both sides are slinging mud.

Most Americans will have no idea what Foxconn is. If they do, there are likely three things they’ve heard: It makes iPhones, runs massive factories using cheap labor in China, and failed to keep a promise to invest billions of dollars into a new plant in Wisconsin. That’s an incomplete and unfair picture, but reputations don’t always follow logic or facts. The last thing Foxconn needs is for the US public to find another reason to object to a foreign company.

Foxconn and chip powerhouse Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are the flag carriers for Taiwan’s relationship with the rest of the world. This is gaining importance as the self-governing island comes under increasing pressure from Beijing and seeks tighter relationships with friendly countries, which themselves are growing concerned about supply chain security. And it’s not just US politicians spurring the move to America; clients including Apple have made clear they want more of their products to be made at home.

It has not been easy. TSMC’s expansion in Arizona is beset by escalating costs and cross-cultural conflict. Earlier this month, Chairman Mark Liu dismissed reports of a brutal work culture at the site, advising that “those who are unwilling to take shifts should not enter the industry.” That didn’t go down well with employees; one even reached out to me branding the comment as arrogant and out of touch with US work culture. (It’s worth noting that Liu is a US citizen and had stints at two US companies before returning to Taiwan).

Management at both companies might say that business and politics are separate, so they shouldn’t be held responsible for Taiwan’s reputation abroad. That would be naive. Massive financial, infrastructure and logistical support has been dished out by US taxpayers, and both rely heavily on American clients. They’ve also received significant assistance from the Taiwan government.

More importantly for Foxconn, making friends and building a good reputation is far more valuable than the tiny sum of cash at stake. It’s likely Lordstown might have failed anyway and this measly amount wouldn’t have helped. But Foxconn is at a crossroads; it’s making a bold move into a new industry and needs to find new clients who trust in its vision. Reneging on a deal over a technicality isn’t the kind of brand-building exercise the company should be engaging in right now.

