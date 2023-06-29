Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richard “Dick” Ravitch, who passed away this week at the age of 89, was a New York legend. He is best known for helping save both New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from fiscal collapse in the 1970s. He also served as lieutenant governor of New York and the chief negotiator for Major League Baseball in the 1990s. In New York, he was the person behind the scenes who brought people together to solve problems, but he was also very influential on a national level.

We became friends from our shared passion for transparent public pensions. Never one to just sit around, Ravitch stayed active late in his life. “I can’t talk to you,” he once said when I called him on his cellphone. “I am on with Jack Lew figuring out what we are going to do about Puerto Rico,” Ravitch added, referring to the Obama administration Treasury secretary, before hanging up. In reality, Ravitch worked with everyone no matter their political party.(1) That may seem like a rarity these days, but it was always unusual.

His passing, while a loss to the city and the country, marks the end of an era. You see, Ravitch was a loyal liberal Democrat who worried a lot about debt. There was a time when such a combination wasn’t a contradiction. And it shouldn’t be. What good is it to offer people benefits if they become dependent on them and there is no sustainable way to pay? He saw enough municipal debt crises to know that when fiscal conditions tighten, things go downhill fast. And even if you don’t have a full-blown crisis, carrying a lot of debt can erode budgets, and that means services get cut first, devastating lower-income households who count on such services. This view has fallen out of fashion. Even his obituary in the New York Times noted he was sometimes dismissed as a doomsayer.

When Democrats, whether at the local or national level, talk about fixing debt it is usually in the context of taxing the rich, as if taxes are a form of punishment or means to level society rather than a way to raise revenue. Ravitch understood that more taxes on the rich might be necessary but that they would not be enough, and there were limits before such taxes harm the economy.

To be fair, the Republican party doesn’t seem to care about the debt anymore, either. When a party (always when out of power) does find religion on reining in borrowing it is more about trying to stop the ruling party from enacting their agenda than about fiscal reasonability.

Ravitch’s debt fixation may have been generational. Many policymakers today have only known a world with abnormally low interest rates and one that would always buy US bonds, with the federal government standing by to rescue cities and states if things went south. Spending without a care of debt is the norm today. Ravitch, though, was born during the Depression and had much experience with what happens when rates rise and no one will buy your bonds at the worst possible time. He was focused on municipal debt, a market that is less forgiving and has a much bigger impact on people’s day-to-day lives compared with what goes on at the federal level.

In his last years, Ravitch worried that once the pandemic stimulus was spent that cities and states would face some of their biggest financial challenges yet. If that happens, it could create a new generation of fiscal hawks who learn the hard way.

(1) The only person with a bad word was Donald Trump, who still held a grudge that Ravitch did not give him an absurdly generous tax abatement when Trump developed the Hyatt hotel in the 1970s.

