Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Russian President Vladimir Putin figures out what to do with his turbulent ex-chef Yevgeny Prigozhin and the mutinous legions of the Wagner Group, his foreign minister is keen to reassure client nations of the mercenary organization that they can expect business as usual. In a televised interview aimed at an international audience, Sergey Lavrov said the events of last weekend would not affect relations with “partners and friends.”

The message was aimed primarily at the leaders of Mali and the Central African Republic, who rely on Wagner fighters to protect their regimes. The rulers in Bamako and Bangui will need more than soothing words, however. They should know that Putin will conduct a thorough purge of Prigozhin’s private army — being autocrats themselves, it’s what they would do after any rebellion from within.

Mali’s junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, and the Central African Republic’s president, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, now face uncertainty as they recalibrate their relationships with Wagner and Moscow.

Advertisement

Goita will be the more anxious of the two. Since taking power in twin coups, first in August 2020 and the second in May 2021, the Malian junta has grown progressively more dependent on Wagner.

Early last year, Goita ordered French troops to leave the country; French President Emmanuel Macron, keen to extricate himself from a nine-year, 5,000-person counterterrorism operation in the Sahel region, was happy to oblige. Then last month, the junta ordered the withdrawal of a 13,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping mission to Mali, known as Minusma.

Wagner is thought to have around 1,000 operatives in Mali, led by Ivan Maslov, who has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for trying to shift arms in Mali for use in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Treasury has described Wagner’s operations in Africa as “an interplay between Russia’s paramilitary operations, support for preserving authoritarian regimes and exploitation of natural resources.”

Advertisement

Although the junta claims the Russians are “military instructors,” there is plenty of evidence that Wagner operatives fight alongside Malian troops. The UN has implicated them in the mass murder, torture and rape of civilians. (A new report by Sentry, a US nonprofit, fingers Wagner personnel in similar atrocities in the Central African Republic, based on allegations collated over several years by local activists, international rights groups and Western governments.)

For Goita, the events of last weekend couldn’t have come at a worse time. Islamist groups, buoyed by the departure of the French troops, have been on the rampage in eastern Mali, killing hundreds and driving thousands from their homes. The withdrawal of Minusma — its mandate ends today — will likely unleash chaos in the north, where the peacekeepers had been holding the line against both Al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters and Tuareg separatists.

It can hardly have escaped the attention of the junta leadership that their dependence on Wagner is not yielding the battlefield advantage they had counted on. Nor can they be unaware of the mercenaries ignominious defeat by Islamists in Mozambique, or their recent reverses at the hands of rebels in the Central African Republic .

Advertisement

But Goita’s own priorities have lain elsewhere: A referendum on a new constitution that protects him and other junta leaders from prosecution for their coups and allows him to run for a presidency with greatly expanded powers. The turnout on June 19 was just 39%, but the measure passed.

The junta has committed to holding elections under the new constitution next year, but the growing threat from the Islamists will give Goita ample excuse to postpone any vote. In the meantime, he will desperately need military assistance to stay in power.

This would have been hard enough without Wagner’s redeploying its best fighters to the war in Ukraine. Now Goita must wait to see whether Maslov and other Wagner commanders survive the cull that must inevitably follow last weekend’s events. Even if they played no part in the mutiny, the fact that they were all hand-picked by Prigozhin will make them suspect in Moscow’s view. If the Wagner cohort in Mali is depleted by a purge, Goita’s anxiety will deepen, as will the junta’s vulnerability to attacks by the Islamists.

Advertisement

This gives the West both urgency and an opportunity to press for a change of course in Bamako. The US, France and the UN should lean on the junta to drop its demand for the withdrawal of the Minusma peacekeepers and instead request an extension of its mandate. President Joe Biden’s administration and its European allies should offer to match and exceed any counterterrorism training the Malians are getting from Wagner. (It may seem ethically dubious to provide such a service to a junta, but the US gives security assistance to autocrats of all stripes: Many of them in Mali’s neighborhood.) And they should hold the junta to its commitment to holding elections next year.

At the same time, the US and its allies should impose more sanctions on the Wagner organization and its operatives, as well as companies that work with them, with stiff penalties for regimes that continue to do business with the mercenaries. The Biden administration made a good start with new sanctions announced on Tuesday against four companies involved in Wagner’s gold mining and distribution operations. It also sanctioned another Wagner employee in Mali, “for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Prigozhin.” Next, it should target regime officials and organizations that are enabling Wagner’s economic activities.

The West shouldn’t miss this chance to put a full-court press on Mali.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• And Now Putin Decides Which Bugs to Crush: Andreas Kluth

• Mutiny at Home Weakens Wagner in the Middle East: Bobby Ghosh

• Russia’s Uprising Is a Serious Threat to China as Well: Hal Brands

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article