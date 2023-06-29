Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

It is a commonplace that America faces a new Cold War now that it has finally recognized that China is a Leninist power. But another historical comparison has drawn less attention: that America is facing a repeat of the 1920s. Given that the Cold War ended in victory and the 1920s ended in disaster, it’s a parallel worth pondering.

The 1920s was a golden age for US business. GDP grew by 5% a year in real terms from 1921 to 1929 — one of the best performances for an advanced country on record. Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. mastered the techniques of mass production. “Electric servants” in the form of washing machines and fridges became commonplace. On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh made the first solo flight across the Atlantic; five months later, Al Jolson spoke the first words in the premiere of The Jazz Singer, signaling the arrival, respectively, of the age of mass flight and mass entertainment. The stock market boomed.

America could have used this economic dynamism to drag the rest of the West out of economic malaise. But after an over-idealistic attempt to do so under Woodrow Wilson, it turned back in upon itself. Warren Harding refused to send official delegates to various global banking conferences aimed at reconstructing global finance after the turmoil of the First World War. America slammed the door on immigrants in 1924 with restrictive legislation. The rate of growth of the population fell from 2.1% between 1870 and 1913 to 0.6% from 1926 to 1945.

The decade was framed by two tariffs: the Emergency Tariff Act of 1921 and the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930. Enlightened opinion decried the foolishness of these measures — Walter Lippmann, the country’s preeminent columnist, called Smoot-Hawley “a wretched and mischievous product of stupidity and greed.” But politicians paid more attention to domestic lobbyists. Calvin Coolidge praised tariffs for securing “the American market for the products of the American workmen’’ and enabling “our people to live according to a better standard and receive a better rate of compensation than any people, anytime, anywhere on earth, ever enjoyed.” Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley legislation with six gold pens.

The US economy is once again leaving the rest of the advanced world in the dust. In 2008, the European Union’s economy was larger than the US’s — $16 trillion versus $14.7 trillion. In 2022, America’s economy was almost a third bigger than the EU plus Britain’s and 50% bigger than the EU without Britain. American firms dominate the “new economy” as completely as they did back in the Jazz Age. The seven largest tech companies in the world by market capitalization are all American. (For that matter, Taylor Swift is about to displace Elton John, who gave his farewell performance at Glastonbury on June 25, for the highest-grossing global concert tour ever.)

And the US economy is once again turning inward. Rather than pushing back against Donald Trump’s protectionist turn, Joe Biden is consolidating and deepening it. The Biden administration has kept in place Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides $370 billion in tax cuts and subsidies to stimulate the domestic production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, wind farms, solar panels and more. The CHIPS Act provides more than $50 billion to support the US production of semiconductors. “Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America,” Biden declared in his State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Any consumer of his “Bidenomics” speech this week in Chicago might be forgiven for concluding that a good slogan for the Old Un’s re-election campaign might be “make America great again.”

Biden deserves credit for summoning up his inner Woodrow Wilson in support of Ukraine: The US provides more than half the military support for the besieged country and half the economic support. When it comes to support for the global economic order, however, he is more in the Harding-Coolidge-Hoover camp. America’s hostility to the World Trade Organization is long-standing — Barack Obama blocked the reappointment of judges to the Appellate Body, the WTO’s top dispute resolution forum, and Trump effectively killed it in 2019. But Biden is rendering the WTO even more dysfunctional.

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor, and Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, want to introduce a new test of global trade: worker-friendliness. In their vision the WTO will cease to judge everything on whether it promotes economic efficiency (which they dub “the race to the bottom”) and will instead judge everything on the basis of whether it advances higher standards for workers’ rights and environmental protection (“the race to the top”).

It is possible to debate whether this is merely another nationalist ploy. Biden’s supporters present it as a noble attempt to advance the interests of workers, regardless of nationality, against business elites, who have hitherto used the “rules-based order” as an excuse to locate labor-intensive activities wherever wages are lowest and regulations laxest. His critics point out that it is part and parcel of a protectionist stance. Certainly, Biden’s approach has gained vocal support from US trade unionists, climate activists, renewables lobbyists and other assorted domestic interest groups, and equally strong opposition from the emerging world. Whoever is right, Biden is further sidelining the WTO by adding confusion over its role to its earlier organizational problems.

The world’s great economic powers are increasingly pursuing their trading policies outside the WTO framework, sometimes by engaging in old-fashioned tit-for-tat policies. Alan Wm Wolff, a former deputy director-general of the WTO, points out that the US has placed cases with unfavorable outcomes on hold — into “an international sock drawer” — by “appealing into the void” or filing an appeal to an appellate body that does not exist. The EU is responding to Biden’s IRA with a $270 billion plan to subsidize green industries. China is using America’s newfound support for worker-sensitive considerations to support its own case for subsidizing favored industries. Emerging-world companies are embarking on a new wave of industrialization with elaborate subsidies that clearly break WTO rules. A rules-based order is giving way to the law of the jungle.

The US is also set to play a wrecking role in another international arrangement — though a much newer one than the venerable trading order. More than 135 jurisdictions, including the US, signed a global tax reform package, crafted by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in 2021. The aim of the reform is to obliterate global tax havens and to force global companies, not least US tech firms that have been particularly aggressive in reducing their tax bills, to pay their fair share. (The details of the treaty are mind-boggling, but its key mechanisms are obliging companies to pay tax where they sell their goods and services, rather than where they claim to have headquarters, and imposing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% for companies with an annual revenue of at least €750 million.)

But the Republican-dominated House is prepared to scupper the agreement on the grounds that it involves two of the greatest horrors known to humanity: tax increases and foreign control. Jason Smith, the Missouri Republican who recently assumed control of the House Ways and Means Committee, has suggested that the international deal only benefits European politicians and Chinese interests. Adrian Smith of Nebraska, the top Republican on the Ways and Means trade subcommittee, says “they are tax increases which will undermine American competitiveness while handing new authority to tax American companies to our economic competitors.” An American-inspired scuppering of an agreement that has been years in the making will further alienate Europeans already seething over Biden’s IRA legislation.

The revival of this 1920s mindset is doubly irresponsible. It’s blind to the lessons of history. America’s isolationism, not least its “worker-friendly tariffs,” helped to plunge the world into the disaster of the 1930s, while its active engagement in the world after 1945 drove decades of economic growth. Postwar America understood that America could only pursue its national self-interest by engaging with the world and binding itself by global rules. Today it is undermining the very institutions that it founded in the first place.

The resurrected 1920s mindset is also blind to the nature of the modern economy. America is much more entwined with the global economy than it was in the 1920s, when it was still exploring its gigantic domestic market. It cannot help but suffer at home if the rule of law is replaced by the law of the jungle. America’s best chance of winning the Cold War with China is to exploit decades worth of alliances with the rest of the world. Yet it made the mistake of letting those alliances slip even as China came out of centuries of slumber.

China is lowering barriers to its trade with others, first through the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and then by applying to join the more ambitious CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). It has also poured billions into building closer relationships with the emerging world through its Belt and Road Initiative. The US, by contrast, has failed to deepen its relationships with even its avowed friends. Indeed, in this week’s blarney-encrusted speech on his economic policies, Biden remarkably does not mention the subject of trade, let alone trade agreements, once. The only substantial economic arrangement proposed by the US in the past two decades, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, was canceled by the Trump administration and shunned by Biden’s administration. The most striking thing about the response to Vladimir Putin’s appalling aggression in Ukraine was not that the US led a Western alliance against Russia but that so many countries of the emerging world decided to remain unaligned.

Yet America’s isolationism is both wide and deep. Progressive Democrats and populist Republicans sing from the same song sheet, much as they did in the Jazz Age when Coolidge boasted about securing “the American market for the products of the American workmen.” One example of the new consensus is the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement which Congress passed in 2020 with 90% support under Trump and which the Biden administration is now using to file numerous complaints about union-busting in Mexican car factories. Another is the new-found habit on the Republican side of talking about “worker-friendly policies.” All very Jazz Age. But before joining in the dancing, it’s worth pausing to remember what came after the party.

