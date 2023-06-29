Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Thais have a debt problem. About a third of the people in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy owe a total of 15.1 trillion baht ($424 billion) to regular lenders — plus an estimated 1 trillion baht borrowed from loan sharks. The official total is nearly as large as the country’s annual output, putting Thailand’s debt ratio higher than the US or Germany. The country’s central bank paints the burden as a drag on economic growth and a threat to financial stability. While populist measures implemented by past and present governments have exacerbated the problem, policymakers have become increasingly concerned and are now striving to fix it.

1. How bad is the situation?

Pretty bad. Thai borrowers have high debt with low ability to pay back. National Credit Bureau data from the end of March showed that late payments were rising for car and housing loans, as many borrowers apparently used up their savings during the pandemic. Household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product surged to a record 91% in early 2021, from 60% a decade earlier. That’s well above the 80% that the Bank for International Settlements considers cause for alarm. It eased to 86.9% as of end-2022 as the economy expanded, even though the outstanding value continued to rise. Special mention loans, in which borrowers fail to make payments within 30-91 days of due date, rose in the first quarter to 600 billion baht, up 56% from the second quarter of 2022. The probability of special mention loans turning sour is high.

Almost 60% of those indebted have loans of more than 100,000 baht each, while 14% have outstanding debt worth more than 1 million baht. Average monthly income per household as of 2021 was 27,352 baht, according to the National Statistics Office. Some two thirds of the loans were considered non-productive, like those made to pay for travel, luxury items, electronics and other consumer goods. Mortgages account for 35% of the total, against 60% in more advanced economies.

2. What led to this problem?

There are many reasons for Thais’ propensity to borrow, among them are economic stimulus measures that encouraged lending and a competitive credit market. About 30% of credit card and personal loan borrowers have more than four accounts and a combined credit line 10 to 25 times their salary against a global benchmark of 5 to 12. Populist policies also encouraged borrowing. After a widespread flooding in 2011, former Premier Yingluck Shinawatra offered a yearlong steep tax rebate for first-time car buyers to boost demand. Household debt jumped to 71.8% of GDP by the end of 2012, from 60.3% at the start of 2011. The strong appetite for credit continued during almost a decade under the military-backed government of Prayuth Chan-Ocha. The debt burden piled up while economic growth was anemic.

3. What happened to debt during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The pandemic led to job losses and lower income as tourism ground to a halt and exports slumped the most in more than a decade. Tourism normally accounts for at least 12% of Thailand’s output, while exports make up for more than half of GDP. As a result, the number of people who became indebted jumped to 37% in 2022 from 30% in 2017.

4. What are policymakers doing?

The head of the nation’s state planning agency called the problem a “time bomb” that undermine economic growth as it becomes a drag to consumption — a problem that could become more apparent should the economic recovery lose speed. The high level of debt is also a threat to lenders and is an important consideration for the central bank’s monetary policy. The Bank of Thailand has gradually pushed the policy rate to an eight-year high as it, like central banks around the world, fought to rein in post-pandemic inflation. But mindful of how rising interest rates could blow up the debt problem, it has kept borrowing costs relatively low for the country. It has also shifted its focus to debt restructuring for fragile groups of borrowers, as opposed to broad-based relief measures and soft loans during the pandemic. The central bank also has been readying regulations to encourage “responsible” lending, calling on banks to be mindful of borrowers’ ability to repay and to charge interest rates based on risk profiles.

