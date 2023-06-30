Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Joe Biden announced in 2022 that he would use executive action to forgive billions of dollars in government-backed student debt. The move was meant to alleviate the weight of $1.8 trillion in federal education debt, a figure that has more than tripled in the last 15 years. But then the Supreme Court struck down the plan in late June, ruling that Biden had exceeded his authority as president. Combined with the expiration of pause in student debt payments imposed during the pandemic, the ruling is bad news for millions of Americans falling behind on their debt.

1. What was Biden’s plan?

The relief package would have provided as much as $10,000 in debt relief for most borrowers and more — as much as $20,000 — for those who received Pell grants, federal awards to undergraduates who displayed exceptional financial need. As many as 43 million borrowers were eligible to benefit from the plan, according to the White House, which said the relief would have canceled the remaining balances for almost half of them. The New York Federal Reserve estimated that the plan would have wiped out more than $400 billion in debt. Almost 26 million people had applied for forgiveness as of November.

2. What else did Biden do?

On his first day in office, he directed the Education Department to extend a freeze on federal student-loan payments and to keep the interest rate at 0%, which means no interest accumulated during the freeze. Biden extended that moratorium, which does not apply to private loans, when he announced the debt relief plan in August 2022. The payments were first suspended in 2020 as part of the pandemic relief effort. The Education Department says that payments will resume by the end of August. A provision in a recent debt-ceiling deal bars the Education Department from extending the freeze again. Biden’s administration has already been forgiving targeted amounts, including the $5.8 billion in debt for students who the government said were defrauded by the defunct Corinthian Colleges Inc., a for-profit college chain.

3. What was the argument in favor of the debt-canceling plan?

When the idea was first floated during the 2020 campaign, part of the rationale for both debt cancellation and the payments pause was to support a pandemic-weakened economy. That seems less apt now, after the US confronted the steepest inflation in decades. Some forgiveness could have helped keep struggling borrowers from defaulting, which can scar credit reports. Some advocates see the issue as generational fairness, saying no previous cohort had to enter adulthood with such a debt burden. There’s also a racial equity element: Forgiving $10,000 in debt to all borrowers regardless of income would have zeroed out loan balances for 2 million Black borrowers and reduced the Black-White gap in the share of individuals with student debt from 9 to 6 percentage points, according to data Senator Elizabeth Warren cited from the University of California Merced and Princeton University. Also, according to the White House, Black borrowers are twice as likely to have received Pell Grants as White borrowers are.

4. What was the court case about?

Six Republican-led states challenged the plan, saying it exceeded the president’s authority. A federal trial judge blocked the program, and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the administration’s appeal on a fast-track basis. The court later expanded the case to include arguments from two borrowers who say they are being unfairly excluded from the full benefits of the program.

5. What else did critics say?

Some said that the plan would be unfair to those who have already paid back student loans or who worked their way through college to avoid debt. Some progressive activists, like Warren, called for forgiving as much as $50,000 in loans, while others pressed for deeper relief for targeted groups, like borrowers who didn’t finish their degrees. And people on all sides of the issue pointed out that forgiving debt would do nothing to alter the economics of education that produced the borrowing in the first place — the rising price tag for higher education.

