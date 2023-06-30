Biden says he’s reshaping the economy. Economists say it’s too early to tell.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden has trumpeted “Bidenomics” as a fundamental makeover for the U.S. economy that will reshape the labor market and restore the middle class. But economists say it will take years before the effects of the administration’s big-ticket spending programs can be fully assessed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The White House is touting a series of major spending packages that aim to repair U.S. infrastructure, promote cleaner energy, lower health-care costs and boost the domestic manufacturing of powerful computer chips. The measures, the administration says, will promote better-paying jobs that have helped the country weather decades-high inflation better than its European counterparts. It is also a departure, administration officials say, from traditional “trickle down” policies that have championed tax cuts for wealthy Americans and large corporations.

“Bidenomics — the president’s economic plan — is very much middle out, bottom up, growing the middle class,” Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, said at a breakfast Thursday hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “Our focus is making sure that middle-class Americans are in a stronger economic position, with better job opportunities.”

While the policies redirect billions of dollars into new kinds of investment and jobs, some experts are dubious that the U.S. economy is getting overhauled and warn it could take years before Americans see lasting results.

“This is going to shift our economy in all kinds of ways — in a climate-friendly, China-resilient way — but that’s not the same as expanding it,” said Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard University and former adviser to the Obama White House. “The policies [Biden] has passed are pretty good, but most of them are advancing goals that aren’t economic or are longer term and have relatively little to do with where the economy is right now.”

While the economy has created millions of jobs since Biden took office at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, most of these jobs have come from Americans’ massive spending spree on goods and services, buoyed by massive covid stimulus packages.

Even so, the White House is optimistic that it will be able to create more good-paying jobs with the adoption of three recent measures — the Chips and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Officials have raced to implement those measures, a laborious process to write regulations, review applications and award money that is expected to span years of work.

So far, the administration says it has made considerable progress: The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, for example, has funded roughly 35,000 projects across the country, according to the White House. Many of the new and improved roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections could take years to yield significant improvements in Americans’ daily lives, but the administration contends the president’s policies have attracted more than $491 billion new private investment.

“I truly believe that this country is about to take off,” the president said in a speech on Wednesday. “The investments we’ve made in the past two and a half years have the power to transform this country for the next 50 years.”

In the days before Biden’s speech, the administration also raced to shore up a slew of additional infrastructure awards. It unveiled plans to spend $1.7 billion to replace buses and make older vehicles more energy efficient. It gave $2.2 billion to rehabilitate specific roads and bridges, with a focus on congestion and climate change. And it portioned out $42 billion for states to improve high-speed internet access nationwide, marking the largest-ever single burst of federal funding to boost broadband.

“I’m not here to declare victory on the economy,” Biden said. “I’m here to say, 'We have a plan that is turning things around incredibly quickly. But we have more work to do.”

In all, the economy has added more than 13 million jobs since Biden took office. The unemployment rate, at 3.7 percent, is near longtime lows as employers continue hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers each month.

Administration officials on Thursday doubled down on that message, telling reporters that record-low unemployment rates in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin were proof that “Bidenomics is working, and it’s working particularly well across the Midwest.”

But some economists say it isn’t fair for the Biden administration to take complete credit for these gains. Recent improvements in Black employment and an increase in the number of Americans in the labor force, for example, are more likely the product of a tight post-pandemic job market than White House policies, said Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“Biden has always emphasized the middle class, and he has certainly created jobs in this country,” Perry said. “That said, the touting of his economic activity now is clearly for short-term political gain. In reality, a lot of the positive effects of his policies won’t show up until much later down the road, beyond his presidency.”

While some of Biden’s pandemic-era measures, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and student loan freeze, have already had a tangible impact in alleviating poverty and helping prop up households, economists say the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Package also played a role in lifting inflation to 40-year highs. The administration’s more recent efforts to boost infrastructure investments are likely to take longer to bear fruit.

But there are signs that some White House policies are already providing a measurable boost to other parts of the economy. Recent Biden-backed legislation approved by Congress is devoting tens of billions of dollars to subsidies and other perks to incentivize domestic manufacturing, leading to a rash of investment in new factories for computer chips, electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels. Overall clean energy employment grew by four percent last year, as employers added 114,000 jobs in green vehicle manufacturing, and solar, wind and geothermal energy.

There are economic forces beyond the federal incentives that are motivating the investment, but Biden’s policies are playing a big role, economists say. The tax credits for buyers and manufacturers of domestically produced electric vehicles helped spark a boom in factory construction, according to Willy Shih, a manufacturing expert at Harvard Business School. Announced investments in U.S. EV and battery production facilities rose from $51 billion at the end of 2020 to $210 billion in January of this year, Shih said, citing data from research firm Atlas Public Policy.

Without the federal perks, some of those factories likely would have been built outside the country, he said. “I think we’ve seen a boost and it’s been fairly impressive,” Shih said.

Brad Setser, an economist in the Obama and Biden administrations who is now senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said investment in construction of manufacturing facilities is “legitimately going through the roof,” which he attributes in large part to the federal incentives.

Investment in U.S. factories grew from roughly $75 billion in the first quarter of 2020 to roughly $130 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Investment in industrial equipment over the same period grew from about $240 billion to around $330 billion.

The factory investment is particularly tied to a surge in semiconductor and battery manufacturing facilities, “so it is very closely tied to the administration’s policies,” Setser said. “That is Bidenomics in action.”

The Biden administration and supporters in Congress said the goal of the federal programs is to boost high-tech employment, lower carbon emissions and reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese-made goods. The Inflation Reduction Act offers subsidies and tax incentives to support a range of green industries, including a $7,500 tax credit for North American-made electric vehicles and subsidies for domestic manufacturers of EVs, batteries, solar panels and other technology.

The Chips and Science Act provides $52 billion in subsidies to the semiconductor industry to rebuild manufacturing of the tiny electronic components seen as vital to U.S. economic and national security. The United States relies heavily on chips manufactured in Taiwan, a dependence that worries U.S. officials as the spree island’s tensions with China rise.

Still, there’s one big risk in the chip investments: It isn’t clear whether those facilities will be able to compete with Asian rivals on quality and cost, without “perpetual subsidies,” Setser said.

Meanwhile, Republicans say Biden’s approach generally makes the U.S. economy too dependent on government-directed investments that will ultimately crowd out a more nimble private sector. They also criticized “costly” new regulations and said the administration’s spending was contributing to inflation.

“Bidenomics is changing the economy, but in the wrong way,” said Arthur Laffer, who was a top economic adviser to Ronald Reagan. “In summary, Bidenomics sucks and Reaganomics was boss.”

While Biden has been touting his economic policy, poll numbers still show that most people remain skeptical. More than half of Americans (56 percent) said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 36 percent who said they approved of his approach, according to a June Yahoo/YouGov poll. Inflation in particular has been a sticking point in the public’s perception of the president.

The administration’s new rebranding is not likely to sway Americans, who have faced higher costs for groceries, gas and other essentials, according to Glenn Hubbard, a professor at Columbia Business School and economic adviser to President George W. Bush. Although inflation has come down, to 4 percent, from last summer’s peak of 9.1 percent, many families are still feeling the pinch of higher prices.

“As far as I can tell, Bidenomics is a grab bag of public policies the president is mislabeling as pro-middle class,” he said. “The best thing we could be doing for the middle class is to get inflation down and growth up. When you look at the average person’s purchasing power — wages minus inflation — clearly inflation is still a problem, and no one can say the government didn’t have a role in that.”

While the job market and economy have proved far more resilient than expected, economists say it isn’t clear how long this strength can last. Productivity measures are low, and many economists are still forecasting a recession later this year. In the meantime, Americans say they feel far worse about the economy now than they did before the pandemic.

“It’s clearly debatable how great the economy is, but have we reshaped things yet? The answer is no, we haven’t,” said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities and former Trump White House economic adviser. “Will we? It’s unknowable. If it turns out that five years from now, the economy achieves some dynamism and growth has accelerated, we can look back — as we did in the back-half of the Clinton presidency — and say, ‘Okay, you reshaped the economy in a vibrant way.’ But we’re not there yet.”

Tony Romm contributed to this report.

