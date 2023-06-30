Business Highlights: Biden student loan relief plan rejected; Wall Street first-half gains near 16%

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

___ The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”

Advertisement

___

The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

WASHINGTON — A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Biden says in a statement that “this fight is not over” and he’s blasting Republicans over the issue. Biden says he’ll have more to say when he speaks to the nation on Friday afternoon. Biden had proposed a $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.

Advertisement

___

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

NEW YORK — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.

___

It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you

NEW YORK — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.

Advertisement

___

Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares finished up 2.3% at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.

___

Stock market today: Another rally leaves Wall Street with a 15.9% gain for first half of the year

NEW YORK — Wall Street blazed to another rally to cap a winning week, month and first half of the year after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing. The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% Friday to reach its highest level since April 2022. It surged 15.9% in the first half of the year. The Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. The market has rallied through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to avoid a long-predicted recession. Wall Street hopes inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates.

Advertisement

___

An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years

WASHINGTON — An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, boosting it just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April. The inflation index showed that prices rose 3.8% in May from 12 months earlier, down sharply from a 4.4% year-over-year surge in April. And from April to May, prices ticked up just 0.1%. Still, last month’s progress in easing overall inflation was tempered by an elevated reading of “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs.

___

Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that won’t stop central bank rate hikes

Advertisement

FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags. It also won’t stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. The European Union statistics agency said Friday that annual rate of 5.5% is down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. While that’s a big drop from the peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom pushed some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they are going to keep raising rates and leave them there until inflation drops to their 2% goal.

___

California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves

DES MOINES, Iowa — A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday. That’s after years of delays, and warnings that the rules could lead to price spikes and pork shortages. But even after the law goes into effect, California grocery shoppers won’t know for a while if pork chops they buy came from a pig whose mother was confined in a tiny crate. That’s because the state recently agreed to allow pork slaughtered before July 1 to be sold in California markets and restaurants for the rest of the year. The pork and grocery industries welcomed the move, but others expressed exasperation at another delay.

Advertisement

___

Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn

NEW YORK — A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended. Further the senators want the CFPB to make sure that these cards — which historically were used for elective procedures like cosmetic dentistry, dermatology, vision and in veterinary clinics — are not being used in lieu of need-based programs that hospitals and other health organizations should apply to a patient’s finances before forcing them to take on debt.

___

The S&P 500 rose 53.94 points, or 1.2%, to 4,450.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 285.18 points, or 0.8%, to 34,407.60. The Nasdaq composite rose 196.59 points, or 1.4%, to 13,787.92 The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.14 points, or 0.4%, to 1,888.73.

Gift this article Gift Article