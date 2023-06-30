Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The pain in Britain’s office sector hasn’t been as severe as in the US, where it’s become commonplace to see owners surrender poor-performing properties to lenders. But one large UK office conurbation is causing concern – Canary Wharf, the modern financial district in east London. The commitment of owners Brookfield Corp. and Qatar Investment Authority is going to be tested.

The estate is run by Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings Plc, a 50:50 partnership between the Canadian investment firm and the Qatari sovereign fund. It took a knock this week when HSBC Holdings Plc decided against renewing the lease on its headquarters in the heart of the complex.

The context is well-known: Automation means fewer jobs in banking and less need for trading floors the size of sports pitches. Covid-19 cut office demand across all sectors.

Canary Wharf has for some time been looking to reduce its reliance on financial-services tenants. Even the likes of Blackstone Inc. have invested in the potential. In 2014, one of its funds bought the former premises of the UK financial regulator, refurbishing the offices and adding bars and restaurants. The calculus on making such investments today, in the era of hybrid working, will be different.

The building HSBC is vacating isn’t owned by Canary Wharf itself but the departure has ramifications. The bank wanted less space, but of higher quality. Canary Wharf couldn’t compete with HSBC’s preferred destination, a building being refurbished in London’s traditional financial district near St Paul’s Cathedral. This is despite Canary Wharf’s connectivity and amenities improving during HSBC’s residence and London suffering a shortage of prime sites.

Around three-quarters of Canary Wharf’s rental income comes from offices. There’s a plausible long-term vision for the site as a mixed-use village with a broader range of tenants, including the life-sciences industry seeking lab space. The big unknowns are the time and cost of delivering the transformation and the sustainable level of rental income. And some office blocks have no alternative use: They will just have to accept lower rents.

This matters because Canary Wharf is financially stretched. The value of the company’s offices fell 9% last year to £5.3 billion ($6.7 billion), with retail, residential and development assets accounting for the remainder of a portfolio worth £8 billion excluding joint ventures. The loan-to-value ratio, a measure of leverage, consequently rose above the company’s self-imposed 50% target on its own methodology. This leaves some headroom against the 60% level in the bond covenants.

Then there’s the hit from rising debt costs. Underlying pretax profit (which excludes losses from the downward revaluation of properties) has slid to just £40 million, less than half the 2020 level, as higher debt costs have offset improvements in rental income. So-called fixed-charge cover — a measure of income relative to interest obligations — was 1.33 times at year-end. That’s tight versus the covenants’ 1.25 minimum requirement, although the terms aren’t completely rigid.

The pressures to cut borrowings are mounting. Looming debt maturities threaten higher interest costs on refinancing. As credit rating firm Moody’s points out, Canary Wharf must either make disposals or raise fresh equity to bring leverage down. The most recent accounts assume an average yield of 5.3% for the office portfolio. Whether individual assets could be actually be turned into cash at a comparable valuation is questionable: The company has shelved plans to sell buildings this year, blaming a dysfunctional market.

As things stand, Canary Wharf can forget refinancing in the public debt markets — its bonds are trading at deeply discounted prices, with yields in the midteens. Secured bank financing is available, but the firm doesn’t want its funding mix to be excessively skewed that way.

The bond prices show doubt about the commitment of Brookfield and Qatar. The duo’s willingness to put more cash at risk as equity is a key uncertainty. It’s clear such an infusion would help. Other European real estate firms have been buying back their discounted bonds, effectively repaying the debt early for less than what is owed. It would surely make sense for Canary Wharf to do the same if it could.

Brookfield and Qatar are on a painful journey, and the £3.6 billion reported equity they're sitting on looks vulnerable to erosion. Still, it's a sizable number and they can't easily turn back. The reputational damage would be severe if they let Canary Wharf get into difficulties with lenders. No one will want to see a blowup. Some more equity from the owners, perhaps with a new partner, plus some flexibility from lenders on the terms of the borrowings, could make sense. Add in a big dollop of patience and Canary Wharf could yet deliver its makeover.

