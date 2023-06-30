Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DoorDash this week unveiled a pay system that the company said would offer more stability and consistency to its legions of delivery drivers. Yet a close look at the details suggests that the company stands to benefit more than the average Dasher. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Under the new arrangement, instead of being paid for each order, delivery people can choose to earn a set hourly rate that would vary by market. So, for example, in Minneapolis, a Dasher would earn $15.25 an hour.

But a DoorDash hour isn’t truly an hour because not everything a Dasher does on the job counts as being on the clock. Instead, the new model leans heavily on DoorDash’s distinction between “active” and “non-active” time, one that has become an unfortunate norm in gig work.

In DoorDash’s view, the work worth paying for is when a Dasher is in the process of picking up an order or dropping it off. Not included, but no less part of the job of a delivery driver, is the time spent waiting for orders to come in or the time it takes to drive back toward local restaurants after dropping off dinner in the suburbs.

Within the gig economy, this “active” time distinction is common. In California, where a new law provided gig workers with limited benefits, workers qualified only if they had banked an average of 15 “active” hours every week in each quarter. The actual time worked needed to be considerably higher: A rideshare driver’s non-active time can make up as much as 40% of each logged-in hour, according to Veena Dubal, a professor at UC College of the Law, San Francisco, who specializes in employment issues.

Similar data on food delivery drivers is lacking. DoorDash declined to share its own estimates. But let’s assume, conservatively, that in every real-time hour working as a Dasher, 10 minutes is non-active. That would mean that to receive six hours of “hourly” pay from DoorDash, a Dasher would have to put in around an hour of free labor.

In the past, DoorDash and others have defended the policy on the basis that workers can log in to multiple services at once as a way of maximizing earnings and declining orders or trips they don’t want. But under DoorDash’s new hourly pay model, such overlap is impractical. Dashers can’t miss or turn down more than one order per hour or they risk being booted off the stable pay guarantee and put back on the old, per-order arrangement.

DoorDash is billing the new model as a boon for Dashers who crave more consistency in their earnings. They say that it offers greater flexibility because Dashers can go back to the per-order model of pay at any time. The hourly rate is calculated to be in line with what Dashers might make if working per-order, the company said.

Some workers might welcome the change. But scratch the surface, and it’s clear how DoorDash could benefit. In particular, the new system addresses a thorny problem that DoorDash and other delivery services confront, that of “bad” orders being delayed. A common sight in many fast food joints is what Dashers call the rack of shame, orders that drivers simply didn’t think were worth the time and effort to accept and so instead just went cold. Sometimes the travel distance and the possibility of a low tip might not adequately offset a Dasher’s running costs. Dashers also avoid restaurants they feel treat them poorly or neighborhoods that they might perceive as dangerous. But that will be harder under the new hourly pay system because of the order-rejection restrictions.

While drivers still receive 100% of tips, DoorDash said, a note introducing the hourly model acknowledged that tips may be “less frequent” because of the nature of the orders. In other words, hourly workers will often get the duds that Dashers on the traditional per-order model would rather avoid.

Hourly pay was just one change announced by DoorDash on Wednesday. The stock is up almost 60% since the start of the year as the company recovers from a post-pandemic slump last year. Despite the best efforts of Uber Eats, DoorDash is still comfortably the leading food delivery service in the US. Although the company isn’t profitable, revenue for the first time surpassed $2 billion in the quarter ended March 31, a 40% year-on-year rise. The average “take rate” — the cut of each order DoorDash keeps — was 12.8%, up from 11.8% a year earlier.

But it’s a business model that hinges on independent contractors who have fewer rights than employees but in theory have more freedom in how they work. DoorDash’s new hourly pay model pushes the limits of that bargain.

Those who opt in, seeking stability, must hand over more control than ever to the algorithm. It’s a choice some drivers might prefer. But if DoorDash is going to restrict their ability to work for competitors and limit Dashers’ ability to make judgments about which orders they accept, they should be paid for every single minute of their time — whether DoorDash considers it “active” or not.

