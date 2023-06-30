Atlantic American: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $187.9 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.
