The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
June 30, 2023 at 5:03 a.m. EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.4 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIVE

Loading...