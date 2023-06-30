HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.4 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.
