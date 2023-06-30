Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If someone had just lost you a third of your money you might have a few questions to ask them. How? Why? How long until you make it back? That sort of thing. And so it is with shareholders in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, one of the biggest and most popular growth and tech-oriented vehicles in the UK. Its shares are down an unpleasant 56% from their highs in November 2021 and 11% in the last year. Things aren’t so awful if you look longer term (the shares are up 25% over five years, a mere 60% less than the S&P 500) or very short term (down only 7% this year so far). But still, questions. Luckily for the shareholders (if not the managers) as a listed investment trust, Scottish Mortgage is obliged to have an open annual general meeting. So earlier this week around 100 shareholders turned up at Edinburgh’s Royal College of Physicians to have their say – a lot of their say.

They wanted to know why SMIT isn’t reducing its debt faster (it is 18% geared); why it isn’t buying back shares to cut their discount to its asset value; and if the high level of private equity investments in the portfolio meant that SMIT would now always be valued as a private equity trust (which isn’t a good thing, since PE trusts tend to trade on big discounts). But what they really wanted to know was what went so horribly wrong. Tell us, said one shareholder to the directors and the investment managers, about the mistakes. Then we really got to the core of the meeting.

Co-managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns, who had already apologized for the “disappointing returns,” came clean: They’d made some “bad picks”; allowed themselves a little too much “misplaced enthusiasm”; and committed the most maddeningly amateur mistake in finance — extrapolation. They had assumed that the “progress made in the pandemic would be sustained.” They also failed to act fast enough on the rising geopolitical tension between the US and China (despite being told by policymakers) and slow to see how regulatory change in China would affect their holdings.

This was pretty uncomfortable stuff, but it was also fantastic to see. The votes cast on the day made little difference (over 400,000,000 votes were already in so a hundred more was clearly neither here nor there). But one of the joys of investment trusts is these meetings — where managers and directors have to directly answer the questions of the end holders of their product. Not the wealth managers but the actual peopletrying save for retirements — the ones the entire investment machine is set up to serve.

Does it make a difference to manager behavior or investing style? That’s hard to say with certainty. But it’s true that investment trusts have a long history of outperforming open-ended funds. That might be due to the permanent nature of their capital, it might be because they can borrow to invest, it might be that charges have historically been a bit lower, or it might have something to do with the existence of the board of directors tasked with supporting shareholders — and with the AGMs those shareholders go to. Scottish Mortgage won’t be contributing to that record of outperformance this year. But there is no way Tuesday’s face-to-face AGM experience won’t have focused some fund manager minds.

Perhaps then we need more of this. Much more of it. More AGM attendees. More uncomfortable – and public – questions. Right now it could be going better. Globally AGM attendance jumped last year, but in the UK it’s in freefall. Individual investors can help fix that: Most of us hold our shares on platforms and nearly all have simple systems in place to hand over voting and AGM rights to investors - often with opt-in systems that keep all admin to a minimum. Marks & Spencer Group Plc is going a little further in a new tie-up with II - the idea being to reach shareholders directly to encourage them to vote and attend. Archie Norman, chair of M&S, is mad for this. People own their shares, he says: “they have a right to their say and to hold their board to account.” Indeed they do. He’s also keen on hybrid AGMs — where those who can’t don’t want to travel can turn up online: This works for M&S: 561 shareholders attended the company’s physical meeting in 2019; 1700 participated online in 2022. More companies should follow the M&S lead.

But this kind of thing should also be just the beginning. More investors should at more AGMs and asking more questions (if only more retired accountants turned up at water company AGMs). One way to make that happen is more pass-through voting – allowing investors in funds to vote, or at least express how they would like to vote, on issues involving the companies held inside those funds. Those investors might also gain the right to ask questions at AGMs. This is likely in the end to make little difference to the actual votes in the short term: There is the 100 vs 400,000,000 problem and at the same time no investor will ever vote on everything. Hold shares in an index fund and pass through voting would give you the right to vote on thousands of issues every year. No one wants to do that. What most people do want, however, is to go to an AGM, ask where their money has gone and get an honest answer. Most managers (be they of investment trusts or of ordinary companies) should want the same: It’s easy in the corporate and financial worlds to forget who the end owner of most assets is and to lose focus on what those owners need (mostly not to lose their hard-earned money). A well-attended AGM, comfortable or uncomfortable, is a nice reminder.

Merryn Somerset Webb is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, covering personal finance and investment, and host of the Merryn Talks Money podcast.

