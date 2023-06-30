Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For half a century the series of interest rates known collectively as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, has helped determine the cost of all sorts of borrowing around the world. But over the last decade it became seen as outdated and discredited, and a decision was made to kill off most versions of the benchmark at the end of 2021. The notable exception was US dollar Libor, which was published for the last time on June 30. In the years since the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s declaration that Libor was ending, the financial world has raced to adjust the terms in contracts on hundreds of trillions of dollars’ worth of products — from mortgages and credit cards to interest-rate swaps. Yet there are still corners of the system that have yet to transition, and Libor will continue to exist as a shadow of its former self.

1. What was Libor?

At one point, Libor was a daily average of what banks said they would charge to lend to one another. It was offered in five currencies and over various time periods of up to one year. Formalized by the British Bankers’ Association in 1986 to help set prices for derivatives and syndicated loans, Libor was used by pension and fund managers, insurance providers, big and small lenders and Wall Street banks that package loans into securities. In recent years, some $370 trillion worth of financial products were tied to the benchmark, including equipment leases, student and auto loans and bank deposits. The biggest component was derivatives such as interest-rate swaps — trades of a fixed interest rate for a floating one or vice versa — which were used by companies, banks and investors to hedge risk or speculate. Of the five Libor currency rates, the one tied to the US dollar (“dollar Libor”) was most widespread, accounting for more $200 trillion worth of products.

2. Why did it have to disappear?

As markets evolved, the transactions that helped inform banks’ estimates dried up. Evidence emerged in 2008 that European and US lenders had manipulated rates to benefit their own portfolios, tainting the benchmark and resulting in a dozen banks paying billions of dollars in fines. In 2017, the FCA announced it would phase out the benchmark by the end of 2021. Regulators pushed back the deadline for US denominations for existing deals until mid-2023 in order to allow for a majority of contracts tied to Libor to expire naturally and avoid having them shift to a new reference rate, though new contracts had to use an alternative rate.

3. Why was killing Libor such a challenge?

The finance industry spent years trying to find suitable replacements. While places like the UK already had existing benchmarks they could fall back on, the US — led by the Federal Reserve-backed Alternative Reference Rates Committee — opted to create a new benchmark. That’s the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, started in April 2018. From there, an entire market and infrastructure had to be built from the ground up to entice participants to use the new benchmark. Beyond that, there was the fate of millions of Libor-linked contracts that ran past 2023, known as legacy deals. Updating these proved a complicated process, raising the risk of a chaotic transition that was likened by some to Y2K, the turn-of-the-century computer glitch that presented significant operational challenges to Wall Street even if it ultimately proved benign. Rather than planes potentially falling from the sky, the worry was that a mass of litigation would ensue as lenders and borrowers failed to agree on what rate to pay following Libor’s exit.

4. So where is the trouble?

As the Libor transition in the US ends, it’s looking more like Y2K in that pieces continue to fall into place, making the end to the once-in-a-lifetime shift uneventful. During the last stretch of the transition, clearinghouses worked to convert remaining dollar-denominated interest-rate swaps before the June 30 deadline. Chicago-based CME Group Inc. completed the transition of its vast eurodollar futures and options products, which were tied to Libor. And, after much pushback, the ARRC also expanded the use of forward-looking term SOFR rates to include those traders who aren’t holding cash assets they’re looking to hedge.

5. What else is left?

After June 30, market participants will be keeping an eye on the $1.4 trillion US leveraged loan market, a crucial source of floating-rate financing for many highly indebted companies. Leveraged loans are contracts between a company and a group of lenders. That means the ability to switch benchmarks depends on the specific wording in the documents. Many of the loans that haven’t yet made the switch to SOFR already have language in their documents that should make the transition seamless on July 1. But some don’t, and in June there was a mad dash to rework contracts. Amendments to ditch Libor have increased from 14 in January to 84 in May and more than 200 in June, according to data from LevFin Insights, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

6. What’s concerning about the loan market’s transition?

Market watchers say a handful of loans may not reach a resolution in time, in which case they’d likely fall back to the prime rate, which is about 3 percentage points higher than SOFR. That could be catastrophic for companies already struggling with rising interest rates.

7. What can be done?

One solution is for companies to borrow at three- or even six-month Libor before the end of June, which buys time to refinance or amend the loan later in the year. That appeared to already be happening. About 2.4% of leveraged loans held by CLOs tracked by U.S. Bank are now borrowing on six-month Libor, compared with virtually none this time last year, according to data from early June. (CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations, buy about two-thirds of all leveraged loans and repackage the debt into securities of varying risk and size.) Another option is a stopgap called synthetic Libor — essentially SOFR plus pre-determined credit spread adjustments added on top to compensate for how SOFR prints below Libor. Some loans were supposed to be able to use this starting July 1, but it depends on the exact language in the contract, and synthetic Libor won’t be available for all borrowers, according to Tess Virmani, deputy general counsel at the LSTA, the industry group for syndicated corporate loans.

8. This is it for the transition then?

The Fed’s ARRC will continue to monitor any issues that crop up in the aftermath of Libor’s sunset. Peter Phelan, a former Treasury Department official and currently chief administrative officer of the institutional client group at Citigroup Inc., is replacing Tom Wipf as head of the ARRC, effective July 1. Phelan said his role as head of the committee was to close out the ARRC’s years of work in a way that regulators and the private sector don’t have to revisit interest-rate benchmark reforms because rates are no longer fit for purpose. Even with all of these guardrails in place, it will be up to the markets to determine whether SOFR or one of the other alternatives serve market participants’ purpose.

--With assistance from Paula Seligson and William Shaw.

