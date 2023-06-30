Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In overturning Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court didn’t so much address America’s long-running fight over abortion as spread it to statehouses across the country. The court’s June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization repealed constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place since 1973. That gave conservative governors and legislatures the power they had long sought to limit the medical procedure in their states. Advocates on both sides are pushing for federal legislation to establish nationwide rules, and abortion may be a major issue in the 2024 presidential election. For now, access largely depends on where you live.

1. What have states done?

In around a dozen states, the Dobbs decision activated so-called trigger laws — passed months or years earlier in case Roe were ever overturned — that impoed new limitations on abortion. Additional states led by conservatives enacted fresh restrictions. Thirteen states now prohibit almost all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that backs reproductive rights. Some, including Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, ban abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the only exception being if there’s serious medical risk to the mother. Medical providers could face felony charges, carrying fines and jail sentences, for violating these laws. Some laws go beyond criminalizing abortion to give legal rights to fetuses. Some of the new state-level restrictions have faced court challenges.

Advertisement

2. What has that meant for abortions?

In the first nine months after the Dobbs ruling, legal abortions fell in states that restricted the practice and increased in states where it remained broadly legal, for a net decline of about 26,000. In that period, the monthly average number of terminations was down 3% compared to the two months before the decision, according to the Society of Family Planning, an abortion and contraceptive advocacy and research group. That number includes medication-induced abortions performed under clinical care but not “self-managed abortions” achieved by obtaining and taking abortion-inducing pills outside traditional US medical channels. A study published by the medical journal JAMA found a nearly 120% increase in online abortion pill sales in July and August 2022, placed through Aid Access, a nonprofit that helps prescribe and ship the medication from overseas.

3. How common is the use of abortion pills?

Advertisement

They became easier to receive by mail as a result of rule changes during the pandemic and were thus already the most common way to end a pregnancy in the US when Roe was overturned. One catch: Abortion pills are most effective in the first trimester of pregnancy and are recommended for use only up to 10 or 11 weeks of pregnancy. More than half of the 50 US states stipulate that the pill must be prescribed by doctors, a stricter standard than that of the US Food and Drug Administration, which also permits prescriptions by certified nurse practitioners. Even states with near-total bans on abortion face logistical hurdles in stopping people from ordering the pills from overseas manufacturers and taking them at home. The availability of mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used to end pregnancies, is under threat due to a lawsuit attempting to revoke the FDA’s two-decade-old approval.

4. What’s happening with abortion clinics?

Twice as many independent abortion clinics closed in 2022 than the year before, mostly in the South and Midwest, according to Abortion Care Network, an association of clinics. For women in states with no abortion services, the nearest clinic can be hundreds of miles and multiple states away, and the cost of transportation, lodging and care can be prohibitive. Groups that help finance abortions and related expenses received an influx of donations following the Dobbs decision, though that has eased at some organizations. Since most Americans receive health insurance through work, some companies got involved too.

Advertisement

5. What are companies doing?

After the Dobbs decision, US corporations including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walt Disney Co. and Meta Platforms Inc. said they would cover travel costs for employees going out-of-state for abortions. In a 2023 survey of over 4,200 organizations, 11% of firms said they’re reimbursing employees for domestic travel expenses related to medical care, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

6. How is abortion affecting the 2024 election?

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made defending reproductive rights a prominent theme in his reelection bid. Abortion was mentioned in 59% of his campaign ads as of June 2023, according to AdImpact, which tracks political advertising on television, cable, radio and digital platforms. Republicans had yet to coalesce around a comprehensive national strategy, with some road-testing restrictions to see what plays best with voters. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, blamed the party’s hard line on abortion for its disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm congressional elections and hasn’t said what kind of federal abortion limits, if any, he would support. His top challenger at the moment for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, enacted a state ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, among the most restrictive in the nation.

--With assistance from Denise Lu.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article