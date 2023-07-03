How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/3/2023

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, rising to its highest level since April 2022. The Dow rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Tesla rose after it said the number of vehicles it delivered during the spring surged from a year earlier. Much of the rest of the market was quieter. The U.S. stock market closed at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and will remain shut Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.