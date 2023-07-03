Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The workforce can be a scary place for new joiners. Recently booming sectors like technology and finance are shedding staff. Daily headlines warn of artificial intelligence’s impact on all types of white-collar jobs. It’s enough to send many Gen Zers back to the comfortable bosom of academia in the hope that a few more years and an additional degree will unlock the promises of higher education.

The truth is grad school is a terrible idea if you’re using it to escape an unstable workforce, worried about finishing college during a recession, or not entirely sure what direction to take in your career.

As a 2011 college graduate, which basically makes me ancient by Gen Z standards, I can relate with the panicked feeling of an uncertain job market, getting mixed information about a recession, and wondering if it would be best to stay in school a little longer. Many of my high school and college friends did just that, getting graduate degrees and even PhDs in quick succession. It’s not a feeling exclusive to recent graduates either. There have been several moments in my career when I felt directionless or demoralized and thought that maybe another degree would be the cure.

This isn’t just anecdotal. From 2011 to 2021, the number of people over 25 whose highest degree was a masters rose by 50.2% and doctoral degree holders climbed 54.5%, according to data from the Census Bureau.

An advanced degree is a required next step for many professions such as doctors, lawyers and even teachers in some states. However, for those who aren’t committed to a path with an immediate need for a graduate degree, it’s important to consider the financial implications of going right to grad school or making a choice to return to academia early in your career.

There’s a startling contrast between average borrowing rates for undergraduate compared to graduate students. In the 2021-22 school year, full-time undergraduate students borrowed an average of $3,780 in federal loans while graduate students borrowed an average of $17,680, according to a 2022 College Board report.

The question of whether it’s worth the cost depends on the degree, the reputation of the university, your debt burden and ideal quality of life. Professional degrees like Juris Doctor (lawyers), Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Pharmacy have higher median weekly earnings and lower unemployment rates than academic Master’s or Bachelor’s degrees, according to 2021 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The weekly earnings difference between a master’s degree and bachelor’s is $240, it’s $350 between a professional degree and a master’s, and $590 between a professional and bachelor’s degree.The increased earning potential is attractive but, unless you’re privileged enough to have family finance your higher education, taking on tens of thousands of dollars in student loans can still prove to be a major financial misstep.

Sunk cost fallacy is one big issue. Let’s say you decided to go to law school, but get the sneaking suspicion law isn’t for you after year one. By this point, you’ve already taken on $35,000 of debt so to quit without the degree would be a painful financial burden. More than 75% of law school graduates finish with at least $100,000 in student loans, according to the American Bar Association. You could decide to go the public service route to have federal loans forgiven, but that means signing up for a decade of work in a field with lower wages than your peers in private practice.

Taking on significant debt also gives you far less flexibility to explore your interests and take risks early or even midway into your career. The metaphorical shackles that are student loans can force you into a career with the most financial stability purely because you must make your monthly payments in addition to balancing life’s other financial demands.

Those who elect to get a job after finishing undergrad may unearth two competitive advantages. The first is to seek employment with a company that offers tuition reimbursement. This could enable you to cash flow a master’s degree or at least significantly reduce the financial burden. Plus, having some work experience can help with grad school applications. The other advantage is giving your adult self some space to explore the career you think you want to pursue. Getting some non-internship, hands-on experience will inform your career path. The graduate program you would have selected out of college may not be the one that makes the most sense a year or three or ten years later. It could be that graduate school doesn’t end up being a necessity at all. A fellowship or certificate program may make the most sense.

For those frustrated after a few years in the workforce, try test-driving a new career by taking individual classes aligned with a pivot or getting an entry-level job in a new industry of interest before paying a hefty price tag for a full-fledged degree.

Regardless of your season of life, this isn’t a decision you should make in a vacuum. Seek out as much information as possible about your potential career path. Reach out to your college’s alumni network to talk with people years into their career. Diversify your pool of voices, especially by age and experience. Ask if they’d work the same job if they could re-do their career. Research what average incomes look like and balance that against your potential debt burden. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics even offers an occupational outlook handbook to help you determine the median income and education requirements of different jobs.

Avoid hasty decisions when faced with post-graduation scares or general early-career malaise. A graduate degree doesn't guarantee a high-paying job. It doesn't even guarantee a job. Take a deep breath and give yourself a couple of years in the job market to explore and experiment before you invest in a degree that may not actually align with the career and lifestyle you want.

