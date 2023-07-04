Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid a slew of divisive cases the Supreme Court decided in June was one that should give voters in both parties an added reason to celebrate this Independence Day. In Moore v. Harper, three conservative justices — Chief John Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh — joined with the court’s three liberals in rejecting a claim that the US Constitution grants state legislators unfettered authority to determine all matters relating to elections. The idea, called the “independent state legislature theory,” contends that since the Constitution grants legislatures authority over the time, places, and manner of elections, courts and administrators are powerless to stop them from doing, well, whatever they want.

Endorsing the theory would have reversed two centuries of jurisprudence and wreaked havoc on the nation’s democratic traditions.

The case was brought by North Carolina’s speaker of the house, Tim Moore. Moore argued that state’s high court had no legal authority to strike down the blatantly gerrymandered districts he and his Republican colleagues drew after the 2020 Census. The very act of reviewing the districts, he argued, violated the Constitution.

Courts have long recognized that state legislatures are subject to various institutional checks, including executive vetoes, state constitutions, popular referendums and judicial review. Moore hoped to eliminate those checks. It does not require much knowledge of the history of state legislatures to know what a disastrous outcome that would have been for voting rights and the integrity of elections. And so this case was about much more than gerrymandering.

Until recently, the independent state legislature theory was relegated to the fringes of the legal profession. It gained notoriety in 2020, when Donald Trump’s allies attempted to use it to cut state courts out of the election process. They hoped that a Supreme Court decision endorsing the theory would allow them to block the counting of legally cast ballots and reverse the outcome of the election.

When that didn’t happen, they tried an alternate route: having legislatures vote to create an alternative slate of presidential electors, under the theory that — since courts couldn’t review their decision — those electors could be counted by Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump could be returned to the White House.

That scheme failed not because Trump didn’t encourage it — he did, vigorously — but because Republican state legislative leaders had the good sense to reject it. But what about 2024 — and beyond?

Had the Supreme Court endorsed the theory, the losers of the next election — and every election after that — might have had wider latitude to rig and steal elections. Such an outcome could well have tarnished America’s democracy and posed a threat to its political institutions.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Good sense, and centuries of precedent, prevailed. Losing presidential candidates and their allies in state legislatures may still try to steal elections, but they will have to go through the courts to do it.

So throw another burger on the barbecue, crack open a cold drink, and hang the flag high. The nation can endure any number of deeply divisive debates, so long as elections can still be conducted — and overseen — fairly and squarely.

