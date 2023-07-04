Young man died after fall at a Rocky Mountain waterfall

The man from Providence has not yet been publicly identified and his body was recovered Sunday evening, officials said.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The deceased man fell at West Creek Falls, on the east side of the park. The body was moved to the Larimer County Coroner, on the northern edge of Colorado, who will determine the cause of death.