Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Who was at fault for the chaos that engulfed American air space over the Fourth of July holiday, leading to a slew of flight cancellations, innumerable delays and plenty of ruined vacations? Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg blames the airlines. The airlines blame the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA blames Mother Nature. Unfortunately, they all have a point.

Battered by storms, carriers including Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and JetBlue Airways Corp. canceled thousands of domestic flights and delayed tens of thousands more starting last week. United continued to struggle even as the holiday — which would draw a record number of travelers — bore down. Flight crews reported severe delays in reaching scheduling personnel. Passengers complained of a lack of airport staff. FlightAware, a tracking website, reported nearly 3,000 canceled United flights from Monday through Friday of last week alone. Bad weather and intermittent breakdowns continued to snarl the system through the first half of this week.

Advertisement

“United Airlines has some internal issues they need to work through,” Buttigieg told CNN.

“The FAA frankly failed us,” said United head Scott Kirby. He blamed the agency for “massive delays, cancellations, diversions” that resulted from a lack of air-traffic controllers.

Whom to believe?

The airlines aren’t blameless. As Covid-19 pummeled traffic, they received some $54 billion in relief from Congress, meant to cover payroll and prevent layoffs. Yet the industry’s workforce still shrank by an estimated 50,000 as the carriers offered buyouts, leaves of absence and early retirements. When post-pandemic demand rebounded more quickly than expected, they were slow to rehire staff, leading to repeated bouts of delays that have persisted into this year. A Government Accountability Office report blamed “factors within the airlines’ control” for soaring cancellation rates as the pandemic subsided.

Advertisement

United now says it’s trying to upgrade its crew-scheduling system and hire 50,000 more workers, although unions representing its pilots and flight attendants accuse it of an ongoing lack of investment in labor and facilities. After this latest fiasco, they would seem to have a point. (Kirby himself elected to avoid the mess entirely and fly private on June 28, a day when his airline canceled more than 750 flights.)

As for the government: The FAA, on its second acting chief in 15 months, has had its share of recent troubles, including a technological meltdown, worker shortages and a series of near-collisions on airport runways. A system malfunction outside Washington and a lack of staff in the New York area likely contributed to the latest chaos. But the bigger picture is direr: The agency has been struggling to hire competent workers — including air-traffic controllers — and upgrade technology for many years, and has no realistic plans for improvement.

What now? The airlines should remember their debt to taxpayers and commit to hiring enough staff to reduce avoidable delays. Congress should consider relieving the FAA of its operational air-traffic control duties and turning them over to a nonprofit, which would be able to hire staff and modernize equipment outside of onerous federal requirements. And the traveling public, already unduly burdened, should prepare for a bumpy summer ahead.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• FAA’s Chronic Safety Woes Require a Serious Rethink: Editorial

• Get Ready for Summer Travel Hell, Part II: Brooke Sutherland

• FAA Mess Gets the ‘Glitch’ Treatment: Sarah Green Carmichael

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article