The Collection at R Street has D.C. condos, townhouses The living area of the decorated model townhouse at the Collection at R Street. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address : 400 R St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Builder : R Street Development and Fred Schnider Investment Group

Types of homes : Townhouses, condominiums

Prices : $775,000 to $2.295 million

Number of units: 21 units total, 20 available (12 condominiums in renovated schoolhouse, five of six townhouse-style condominiums, three townhouses). Bedrooms: Morse Schoolhouse condominiums, 2; townhouse-style condominiums, 3; townhouses, 3 or 4.

Bathrooms: Morse condominiums, 2 or 3; townhouse-style condominiums, 3; townhouses, 4 or 5.

Square-footage : 1,221 to 3,559

HOA/condo fees : $202-$252 a month

Property website: https://www.thecollectionatrstreet.com/ Features The Collection at R Street is a development of 21 units on R Street between New Jersey Avenue and Fifth Street NW in the vibrant Shaw neighborhood. At the center of the development is the renovated Morse Schoolhouse. The 1883 Georgian Revival-style building, named for the co-inventor of Morse Code, Samuel F.B. Morse, was an elementary school for White students only until 1930 and for Black students only until the late 1940s. Then it was used for D.C. school system offices and programs until 1976, and in 1981, it was sold to Africare, a nonprofit group founded to improve health care and meet other quality-of-life needs in Africa.

“Being the custodian of this important building instilled in us a responsibility to spare no expense retrofitting the building with state-of-the art structural enhancements and architectural features to ensure that the building and its residents will thrive for another 150 years,” Marty Schnider, of Fred Schnider Investment Group, said in an email. The Collection at R Street is a joint effort of his firm and R Street Development.

There are 12 condominiums in the four-level schoolhouse building, each a corner unit. The original facade, transom windows, brick walls and wooden beams were preserved. Some of the chalkboards were also saved, framed by the new drywall.

The building has four tw0-story penthouses, each with distinct characteristics. On its first level, each penthouse has a bedroom, a kitchen, a powder room and a living area with a 30-foot ceiling. The second level has a primary bedroom suite and a roof deck.

Four one-story units on the ground level have 14-foot ceilings, and four one-story units on the lower level have nine-foot ceilings. The one-story units have two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a combined kitchen and dining area, and a living space. Three of the lower-level units have private outdoor patios.

The lobby will have vintage furniture and a gallery wall that will showcase African art and the building’s history. Outside the entrance is a sculpture, “Ascendant,” by local artist Chris Tousimis. “His pieces are thoughtful sculptures,” Schnider said. “The concept of ‘Ascendant’ was to recognize the many lives that were lifted by the contributions of the teachers at 440 R Street and later the dedicated work of Africare.’”

The other units are in six new buildings with similar brick exteriors on the original schoolhouse grounds on R Street. Three are townhouses, and three contain townhouse-style condominiums, with two units in each.

All the condominiums and townhouses have wide-plank white oak floors, and the two-story units have stairs with stained white oak treads, painted risers, oak handrails and painted steel railings. Fixtures are chrome, and cabinets have a gray or natural wood finish.

Each unit has an LG washing machine and dryer, energy-efficient windows, an electric heat pump and a gas furnace. The townhouses, the townhouse condominiums and the four penthouse units come with a parking space. Two additional spaces are available for $40,000 each.

The three townhouses have different floor plans. But all have three stories above a finished lower level and at least three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a powder room. Each has a third-floor primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a private roof deck. One has a large fenced yard; two have a second roof deck accessed from the first.

The decorated model townhouse, unit 424B, has an open-plan first floor, with a kitchen, a living and dining area and a powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms and a laundry room. The third floor has a primary bedroom suite, a wet bar and access to a two-level roof deck.

The townhouse-style condominiums have three floors above a finished lower level; all levels have 10-foot ceilings. Floor plans vary, but all have a third-floor primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and a private roof deck. Some layouts have a living and dining space and the kitchen on the first floor and a bedroom and bathroom on the second floor. Others have a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor and the living space and kitchen on the second floor. A den is on the first floor in some units and the second floor in others. Some floor plans include a first-floor powder room. All the units have a bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. The larger units also have a recreation room with a wet bar.

Kitchens

Kitchens have Bosch appliances, including a built-in panel-door refrigerator and a stainless-steel gas stove, a microwave and a dishwasher. A sink with a Hansgrohe faucet is set in the island in the schoolhouse units and one townhouse and in the peninsula in the other units. The countertops are quartz with a light-gray “Georgian Bluffs” finish. Lower cabinets and those around the refrigerator have a natural wood finish, and the upper cabinets have a white finish. Backsplashes are white porcelain tile.

Bathrooms

All bedrooms in the townhouses and townhouse-style condominiums have en suite bathrooms. Two townhouses have three full bathrooms and a first-floor powder room. The townhouse-style condominiums have three full bathrooms. The largest townhouse, at 444.5 R St. NW, has four full bathrooms, and there is a powder room on the main level.

Primary bedrooms in the schoolhouse condominiums have en suite bathrooms. In the one-floor units, a second bathroom is accessed from the hall and, in some floor plans, from the second bedroom. The first-level of the penthouse units has a bathroom between the bedroom and den and a powder room near the living area.

Townhouse primary suite bathrooms have a glass-enclosed shower with a shower head and a wand, quartz shower walls with a marble look and matte finish, and bluestone porcelain shower floor tiles. The bathroom floor is also bluestone. The vanities are 72 inches wide with white quartz countertops and wood-grain cabinets that match those in the kitchen.

The secondary townhouse bathrooms have with a shower-tub combo with white porcelain tile shower surround and a bluestone tile floor. The single vanity has a white quartz countertop over gray cabinets.

Most powder rooms have a concrete single-sink vanity counter. The powder room in unit 444.5 R, the largest townhouse, has a single-sink vanity with a white quartz countertop and gray cabinets.

Nearby parks, shops and restaurants

Bundy Field and Bundy Dog Park are two blocks south. Logan Circle is about a mile west. Cardozo Playground, which has a skate park, and Shaw Dog Park are less than a mile away

Shaw is a good neighborhood for shopping and dining. Nearby restaurants include BKK Cookshop, Electric Cool-Aid, Shaw’s Tavern, The Royal, The Red Hen and Big Bear Cafe. A Whole Foods is about a half-mile north on Florida Avenue and a Giant is about a mile south at Seventh and O streets NW.

Schools

Elementary: Seaton Elementary School

Middle and high: Cardozo Education Campus

Transit

The G8 Metrobus stops a block away at New Jersey and Rhode Island avenues NW. The Shaw-Howard University Metro station, on the Green Line, is three blocks away.

What sets it apart

The Collection at R Street has deep ties to D.C. history and the Shaw neighborhood, said sales manager Isabella Schnider. “The majority of units have incredible outdoor space which is hard to find in the city,” she said,