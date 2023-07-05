How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/5/2023

Wall Street edged lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow fell 129 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq gave back 0.2%.

Other markets around the world fell more sharply following the latest discouraging signal from China’s economy. Growth in China’s services industry slowed by more than expected last month. The U.S. economy, meanwhile, has remained stronger than feared. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed that some central bank officials wanted to raise rates in mid-June.