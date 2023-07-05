How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/5/2023

Wall Street edged lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.77 points, or 0.2%, to 4,446.82.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.83 points, or 0.4%, to 34,288.46.
The Nasdaq composite fell 25.12 points, or 0.2%, to 13,791.65.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.87 points, or 1.3%, to 1,872.91.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 3.56 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 118.96 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3.73 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.83 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 607.32 points, or 15.8%.
The Dow is up 1,141.39 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,325.17 points, or 31.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 111.66 points, or 6.3%.