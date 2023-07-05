MP Materials, Wolfspeed rise; Amneal, Knight-Swift fall, Wednesday, 7/5/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Incyte Corp. (INCY), up 39 cents to $62.47.
U.K. regulators granted marketing approval for the company’s skin condition cream, Opzelura.
Bunge Ltd. (BG), up 52 cents to $97.64.
The agribusiness partnered with a unit of Chevron to buy a seed company with potential to make renewable fuel.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), down $1.08 to $346.49.
European regulators approved expanded use of the biotechnology company’s Orkambi cystic fibrosis treatment.
Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $8.26 to $65.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting signed a supply agreement with Renesas Electronics.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), down 42 cents to $2.63.
U.S. regulators declined approval for the company’s potential Parkinson’s disease drug.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), down $1.70 to $54.21.
The trucking company gave investors a disappointing financial update, citing weak demand.