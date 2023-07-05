L.A. hotel workers pause strike, return to jobs, but no agreement reached

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thousands of hotel housekeepers, cooks and receptionists in Los Angeles returned to work Wednesday morning after a three-day strike over pay and benefits, that coincided with a long Fourth of July holiday weekend when thousands of visitors descended on the area for festivities and conventions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The strike is on pause, with workers back on the job, according to Unite Here Local 11, the union representing tens of thousands of hospitality workers in Southern California.

However, with no contract deal in place, workers at dozens of major Los Angeles hotels who have already authorized the strikes could walk out again at any moment.

“This walkout was the first of many actions that may come this summer by workers at hotels across Southern California, and it is only one tool in our toolbox,” Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said in a statement. “We have put the industry on notice that the workers have suffered enough.”

Advertisement

Hotel workers voted in June by 96 percent in favor of authorizing a strike, allowing them to walk off the job this past weekend.

Petersen said the soaring cost of living in Los Angeles is a top concern for hotel worker union members who commute from hours away because they cannot afford to live near their jobs.

A spokesman for the Hotel Association of Los Angeles said they weren’t certain of the status of the strike.

“We’re hearing it may be ‘paused,’ but we don’t know what that means,” spokesman Peter Hillan said. He added that Unite Here has not indicated to the association that the strike has ended. “In short, however, Unite Here should come back to the bargaining table to show that it’s sincere about reaching a fair agreement.”

In addition to the wage increases, the union is bargaining for guaranteed staffing levels, automatic digital tipping and the continuation of its strong health insurance plan and pension program. Just a day before contracts expired, the biggest hotel in L.A. — the Westin Bonaventure, which has a staff of about 600 — came to a tentative agreement before the walkout started. Other hotels have been unable to reach a deal.

Gift this article Gift Article