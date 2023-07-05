Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It might be tempting to write off the bombshell social media ruling Tuesday by a federal judge as another mucky act of performative, partisan hackery — a good opportunity, not that there’s any shortage of them, for Republicans to cry “censorship” of their views. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And that seems to have been the motivation behind the decision to restrict government agencies from contacting social media firms about their online content. Talk of “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” as Judge Terry Doughty wrote in his 155-page judgment, is preposterous.

What it is, though, is evidence of a flawed process for government interactions with the world’s most powerful platforms. This needs to be fixed.

The case highlights a growing problem: the use of an informal back channel where government pushes technology companies to take action on content that authorities deem harmful, or risk a public rebuke.

Advertisement

Legal experts don’t expect this ruling to stand up to additional scrutiny. An appeal is likely imminent, and it may stay the injunction. But however the case unfolds, the ultimate remedy isn’t to prevent such interactions happening, as this ruling demands, but to have them take place with an appropriate level of transparency.

There are situations where governments need to communicate with companies out of public view, especially on matters of national security. Media organizations, for example, have refrained from publishing their reporting after being told by government officials that a story could compromise military operations or jeopardize lives. Those essential back channels are quite different than day-to-day communications about topics already in the public domain, where an open discussion could keep misinformation in check.

What shouldn’t be happening is kind of behavior alleged to have been displayed by Rob Flaherty, the Biden administration’s then-director of digital strategy, during the Covid pandemic. Over the course of several emails to Facebook over vaccine misinformation, Flaherty took the tone of an overbearing boss — demanding detailed reports on the company’s operations and peppering them with requests to make content more or less visible to users.

Advertisement

“Not to sound like a broken record, but how much content is being demoted, and how effective are you at mitigating reach, and how quickly?” one May 2021 email from Flaherty asked. It was later followed, according to court documents, with an expletive-ridden email, demanding: “I want an answer on what happened here and I want it today.” The next day, President Joe Biden told a news conference that social media companies were “killing people.” (Flaherty left his White House job last week ahead of an expected role in Biden’s reelection campaign.)

It’s important to acknowledge the moment in history in which all of this was occurring. It was July 2021, and 600,000 Americans by that point had died from Covid-19. The relatively new Biden administration had recently missed its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4. One obstacle was an unrelenting stream of misinformation on social media questioning vaccines’ safety.

In this context, the frustration of White House officials isn’t only understandable, it’s admirable. It’s also well known that these companies have hidden information and misled users about harmful content.

Advertisement

But this isn’t about the validity of the government’s concerns. It’s about the clumsy and woefully inefficient interactions on matters that have broad consequences for democracy — not least by opening the door, two years on, to one “side” claiming they are being silenced for their political views.

The badgering contributed to social media platforms, scrambling in the midst of a once-in-a-generation catastrophic event, making and amending policy on the fly — never a good idea. They struggled and sometimes failed to find a balance between allowing users to express themselves and not hurting attempts to curtail the pandemic’s spread. The government back channel was a hinderance. “In a given day last week for example,” an email to Biden administration officials from Twitter in February 2021 complained, “we had more than four different people within the White House reaching out for issues.”

Under its previous leadership, Twitter requested a more streamlined process for handling government concerns. In other areas, there are existing and proper ways for governments — or affected parties generally — to interact with platforms when they have urgent matters. When the police need help tracking down a kidnapped child, there is a system that enables law enforcement while protecting against overreach. When content rights holders want something removed from Google because it breaches their copyright, the company has a process and a searchable database of actions taken.

Advertisement

There is no similar level of disclosure for when platforms are steered in any direction on policy. There is certainly no system for tracking how often and in what context authorities ask companies to keep an eye on something.

Look past the tired victimhood from some Republicans and you find a fair conclusion: The back channel from government to social media platforms must end.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Twitter’s Troubles Are Perfectly Timed for Meta: Dave Lee

• Big Tech Has a Troubling Stranglehold on Artificial Intelligence: Parmy Olson

• AI and Crypto Are Becoming Regulatory Frenemies: Aaron Brown

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg Opinion’s US technology columnist. Previously, he was a San Francisco-based correspondent at the Financial Times and BBC News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article