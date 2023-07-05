UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down, raising the odds of a strike

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Negotiations between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters broke down early Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of a strike just weeks before their contract is set to expire. Marathon negotiations that stretched through the July 4 holiday endedwith each side accusing the other of abandoning the effort. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement, the union said UPS walked away from the table around 4 a.m. after refusing to make a “last, best, and final offer,” and saying it had “nothing more to give.” The company’s offer had been rejected by the union’s bargaining committee.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

But UPS contends the Teamsters “stopped negotiating,” pointing out that there is still nearly a month left to iron out a deal.

“We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table,” the company said in an unsigned statement.

A walkout by the nation’s largest shipping company would disrupt the transportation of goods and commodities across the country and have serious implications for the economy. Roughly 6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product moves through UPS each year.

Last month, union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, and its leadership has said they won’t work beyond the expiration of their current contract at the end of July.

No additional talks are currently scheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

