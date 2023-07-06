Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI

Gift this article Gift Article