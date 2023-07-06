How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/6/2023

Stocks closed lower after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 35.23 points, or 0.8%, to 4,411.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.38 points, or 1.1%, to 33,922.26.
The Nasdaq composite fell 112.61 points, or 0.8%, to 13,679.04.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.67 points, or 1.6%, to 1,842.23.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 38.79 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is down 485.34 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 108.88 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 46.50 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 572.09 points, or 14.9%.
The Dow is up 775.01 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,212.56 points, or 30.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 80.99 points, or 4.6%.