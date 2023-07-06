Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Watching television coverage of armored vehicles rumbling into the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin over the weekend, I was reminded of the last time the Israeli Defense Forces mounted a large-scale assault on the West Bank town. In the spring of 2002, I was covering my first kinetic conflict, and the brute power of the IDF left a lasting impression.

For those who remember the so-called Battle of Jenin, the pictures and video clips from the aftermath of the latest incursion evoke a sense of deja vu: Bombed buildings, roads torn up by tractors and heavy treads, electrical wire dangling from poles. There are echoes from memory of Palestinian claims of indiscriminate violence by the IDF and Israeli protestations of targeting only terrorist cells and bomb factories.

And then there are familiar figures of the gunmen of Islamic Jihad. These are descendants, metaphorical and perhaps literal, of the men who detained me in 2002: They had taken me for a spy for Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. I had been enquiring about their commander, Mahmoud Tawalbeh, the principal target of the IDF operation, who was killed in the fighting. His death shattered Islamic Jihad’s suicide-operations cell, and for many years the group faded into the background as Hamas, in its Gaza redoubt, became the principal exponent of violence against Israel.

Islamic Jihad’s fighters could only watch in envy as Hamas, funded and equipped by Iran, built an arsenal of rockets and missiles and occasionally launched showy — if ultimately futile — attacks against Israel. The West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority and watched closely by Mossad, was harder for Iranian influence to penetrate.

But the theocrats in Tehran are nothing if not persistent, and in recent years they have taken advantage of a confluence of propitious conditions to make inroads into the West Bank. The long and steady decline of the Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas and the abandonment of the Palestinian cause by most Arab nations have contributed to making towns like Jenin, with their huge refugee camps, fertile grounds for Islamic Jihad recruitment.

But, arguably, Iran’s greatest ally in the cause has been Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose long encouragement of the appropriation of West Bank territory by Israeli settlers — and his indulgence of their aggressive, often violent conduct toward Palestinians — has for years provided Islamic Jihad with propaganda gold. If his policies have allowed Iran to infiltrate the West Bank, that in turn has furnished Netanyahu with convenient cause to send the IDF into places like Jenin, as well as a useful distraction from his political troubles, such as the strong resistance to his proposals to reform the Israeli judiciary.

PA officials now privately acknowledge that Iran is at large in their patch. Islamic Jihad’s secretary general, Zeyad al-Nakhala, who has been visiting Tehran along with his counterparts from Hamas, says his fighters stepped up their operations in the West Bank at the directive of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. This gives Netanyahu the perfect pretext for military operations.

Just how much influence Iran, along with its Lebanese cat’s-paw Hezbollah, has built in the area became clear last month, amid intensifying clashes in Jenin between Israel and Islamic Jihad. Then on June 26, two rockets were fired from Jenin — it was reportedly the first time in 18 years that projectiles had been launched from anywhere other than Gaza. Although they didn’t go far and caused no damage, they represented a significant escalation of the threat from the West Bank.

Throughout the fighting of the past few weeks, the PA was incapable of engineering even a temporary cessation of hostilities. It will not have escaped the attention of Palestinians that leaders of the Arab worlds, including those who signed the Abraham Accords with Israel, did little to stay Netanyahu’s hand. The prime minister’s invocation of the Iranian threat left US President Joe Biden’s administration little choice but to defend Israel’s right to protect itself.

The result is that, for all the IDF’s claims that the latest assault on Jenin diminished Islamic Jihad’s capabilities, it will not have damaged Iran’s reputation — quite the contrary — or reduced Tehran’s resolve to deepen its influence. Until there is a change in the conditions that have allowed Iran to thrive in Palestinian territory, Israel can expect more attacks from the West Bank. It will not be two decades before the next Battle of Jenin breaks out.

