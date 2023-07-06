Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter Inc. last year, the microblogging site has faced technical glitches, content moderation problems and controversy over its new owner’s declared “free speech absolutism.” Enter rival billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, whose Meta Platforms Inc. has seized the moment to launch a competing service, Threads, with the scale, financial firepower and pre-existing user base to potentially threaten Twitter’s dominance.

1. What is Threads and how does it work?

Threads is a “text-based conversation app” that’s widely seen as an alternative to Twitter. Like Twitter, the app allows users to write and share real-time text updates among groups of followers, who can like and reply to them and share them with their own followers. It even borrows the name from its rival: Threads are another word for a series of connected tweets from one account. The app lets users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, Meta’s photo and video-sharing app that counts major brands, celebrities and creators among its more than 2 billion users.

Advertisement

2. When and where can users try out Threads?

Meta has said it’s aiming to roll out Threads in more than 100 countries. The 27-nation European Union was not included in the July 6 launch because of regulatory concerns over data sharing between Threads and Instagram. Meta was waiting for more guidance around the EU’s new Digital Markets Act that bans companies considered “gatekeepers” from combining users’ personal data across different platforms. Authorities in the bloc are expected to give more guidance in September.

3. How can users download the Threads app?

To join Threads, users need an Instagram account and an iPhone or Android device. The app was available on the Apple App Store for iPhones and the Google Play Store for Android devices in the US and the UK. At launch, there was no Threads app for desktop computers or any way to access Threads from a web browser.

Advertisement

4. How is Threads integrated with Instagram?

It’s currently impossible to delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account, and if you block an account on Threads, it’s also blocked on Instagram. Instagram users who sign up to Threads are given a Threads badge on their Instagram account page, which shows a number indicating how early they created a Threads account. Zuckerberg’s Threads badge number is one, and Instagram Chief Executive Officer Adam Mosseri is two.

5. Why is Meta launching a Twitter alternative?

Meta is clear about wanting to poach Twitter’s users. Zuckerberg said there should be a “public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” and that “Twitter hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.” Creators and public figures are “interested in having a platform that is sanely run,” Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said at a company meeting in comments reported by The Verge. That’s a pointed reference to how Musk has been running the company since he purchased it for $44 billion in October 2022.

Advertisement

6. What’s happened at Twitter under Musk?

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, the company has put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges. It imposed a limit on how many tweets per day users can view — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots. Twitter is hurting financially, too. Advertising revenue at the San Francisco-based company has declined by 50%, Musk said in March. The company has also cut thousands of employees. EU regulators have said Twitter needs to put more resources into addressing sensitive content including child abuse images and controlling disinformation around elections.

7. How many people have been leaving Twitter?

It’s hard to tell, because Twitter no longer releases information about how many users it has. Several notable people with large followings stopped using it shortly after Musk took over, including television star Oprah Winfrey and musician Elton John, whose accounts have not shared a tweet since the end of 2022. Actors Jim Carrey and Whoopi Goldberg deleted their accounts. Several apps that market themselves as alternatives to Twitter, including open-source social network Mastodon and invite-only Bluesky Social, an app spun out of Twitter by its former Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, saw a surge in the number of users since Musk took over at Twitter. Mastodon had more than 13 million accounts by mid-2023, according to an account that tracks user numbers, up from 9 million in February. Neither has the clout of Meta’s Instagram, which had 2 billion monthly active users as of December 2021, according to Meta’s figures. That compares with 330 million monthly active users on Twitter in the first quarter of 2019, the last time the company released those numbers.

Advertisement

8. Meta hinted that Threads will be ‘decentralised.’ What does that mean?

Meta said future versions of Threads will work with the “fediverse,” a technology concept that allows data and users on different social media platforms to talk to each other. The Verge reported that Meta has chosen to integrate Threads with ActivityPub, which is one of the main decentralized social media protocols which powers the fediverse, created by the World Wide Web Consortium, an international organization that develops open standards for the internet.

9. Is Threads actually a Twitter-killer?

It’s hard to say. Some analysts think it’s plausible that Meta could capture significant consumer engagement and advertisement budgets from Twitter, especially if the launch of Threads coincides with a pledge from Meta that there will be active efforts to minimize the distribution of misinformation. Others are more doubtful and see Meta’s branding as more informal than Twitter’s.

Advertisement

• Bloomberg Opinion’s Dave Lee says Twitter’s troubles under Elon Musk pave the way for rivals with deep pockets. And more here from Jessica Karl on the end of the all-you-can-tweet buffet.

• Some of the other Twitter alternatives.

• QuickTake explainers from 2022 on how the EU could frustrate Musk’s plans for Twitter and how his takeover turned into chaos.

--With assistance from Jesse Levine.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article