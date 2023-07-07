Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Baseball pitchers aren’t just throwing fastballs this year, they’re also throwing out shoulders and elbows at nearly double the rate of last season. Can artificial intelligence slow the trend? The league seems to think so. Ahead of the draft on July 9, it made available to every team a technology from biomechanical company Uplift Labs that can record a prospect’s movement. The data can be used to examine that player’s skills and potential and assess the possibility of future injuries.

Retrieving the information seems to be relatively straightforward. Talent evaluators just need to place a couple of iPhones or iPads on tripods to record a player’s movements while he pitches a baseball, for example. However, that simple technology could complicate the business of baseball, making the game homogenized and less dynamic.

One glaring problem is the potential for teams to favor biomechanics over less tangible criteria such as player psychology, drive and the amount of time a prospect has spent in the game.

This is not to say that the MLB’s interest in AI is not understandable. After all, nobody wants to pay big money for a player only to see him spend significant parts of his contract rehabbing an elbow injury. Just ask the Texas Rangers. The team gave Jacob deGrom a $185 million, five-year contract last winter. This spring, he was sidelined with an elbow injury and so-called Tommy John surgery that typically takes 12 to 14 months to recover from -- after he pitched only six games. On the other end of the pay scale, Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros, contracted for $763,000 this year, was sidelined with the same injury in May.

In both cases, the league would have almost certainly preferred a tool that identifies problems before teams invest in players. But, as any MLB scout can attest to, several factors can produce elbow injuries. For example, studies have shown that overuse in youth baseball, not specific pitches or techniques -- factors likely to be analyzed by AI -- has been the primary cause of arm injuries.

A scouting analysis that prioritizes the findings from Uplift Labs might miss that risk and end up overvaluing an injury-prone player.

Likewise, a leaguewide embrace of the same data runs the risk of systematically excluding players who don’t meet the standards of the algorithm but who may not have run up as many miles in youth baseball.

Lovers of America’s favorite pastime may look at the involvement of AI and think back to the 1990s, when the Oakland A’s famously embraced a more data-driven approach to baseball -- later known as “Moneyball,” the title of Michael Lewis’s 2002 book about the phenomenon.

It was a method that identified and signed players who were undervalued by teams that relied on subjective standards, such as the accumulated wisdom of scouts. It worked, too. Data analytics enabled the A’s to remain competitive on a budget, paying good players less than their eventual performance showed they were worth. In 2002, the A’s ran off a 20-game win streak and made the postseason every year from 2000 to 2003.

But thanks to Lewis’s book and the tendency of sports franchises (and executives) to imitate the successes of others, the Moneyball edge wore off.

Soon every team was paying to access the same data (or MLB was providing it) and pursuing the same undervalued players, giving them -- ironically -- fair market values and pricing the A’s out of the market.

Meanwhile, the rise of baseball data analytics removed variables like defense and luck and ended up privileging players who produced strikeouts, walks and home runs. Do you know what that gave us? A slower, less compelling game.

In April, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged the problem when he noted that the competitive margin provided by analytics was “not worth the damage that was done to the game over a period of time.”

In hopes of injecting some needed action into the game this season, the league adopted several rules designed to liven things up, including limits on where infielders can position themselves and a pitch clock. The impact is calculable: Games are shorter, while hits and stolen bases are more abundant.

So far, AI hasn’t disrupted the momentum toward a more entertaining experience. Before the 2023 pre-draft workouts, more than one-third of MLB teams were using motion-capture technology developed by Uplift Labs to evaluate players without issues. The tool’s availability also doesn’t mean that every team will use it in the same way or even have the capacity to assess the data well. Furthermore, players aren’t required to participate in an evaluation.

But the Moneyball-era embrace of a certain kind of analytics and its ultimate evolution into leaguewide orthodoxy and groupthink should serve as a caution. AI can serve as a valuable tool for baseball. Perhaps scouts could use it to help guide how prospects should be trained to capitalize on individual skills. But if it’s merely used to homogenize talent selection, the damage will exceed the benefits -- both to the game and the bottom line of baseball.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.”

