This shoe is made for walking. L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by LVMH, is exploring options for Birkenstock, including a US initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An early IPO may not deliver a stellar return, but the buyout group would be reducing its exposure to the casual footwear sector. Even though Birkenstock is an iconic brand, there are twin dangers facing it: 1) that we are past peak comfy shoe, and 2) that consumers, particularly in Asia, don’t increase spending as much as anticipated now that China has reopened post-pandemic.

A listing could value Birkenstock, which it acquired two years ago, at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

It generated €225 million ($245 million) of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first half of its current fiscal year. So, most simply, assuming full-year Ebitda of €450 million, Birkenstock would be valued at about 12 times Ebitda. That is well above Crocs Inc.’s 7.7 times and 6 times at Dr Martens Plc.

That looks pretty punchy, but L Catterton also paid a full price when it acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the German sandal-maker at $4.9 billion. This equated to about 25 times Birkenstock’s 2019 Ebitda.

At that time, shoe brands were in hot demand, with Permira Holdings snapping up scruffy sneaker maker Golden Goose for just under €1.3 billion in February 2020, and Dr Martens Plc’s London listing in January 2021 valuing the chunky boot-maker at £3.7 billion ($4.7 billion).

Private equity firms typically hold investments for three to five years, so exploring options at two years looks early.

It’s not clear exactly how much equity L Catterton put into the deal in spring 2021. But at the mooted valuation, the return is likely to be less than that achieved by Permira on Dr Martens. It paid £300 million for the boot-maker in 2014. It may also fall short of the return Carlyle Group Inc. made on Golden Goose, buying it for €400 million in 2017.

But there are reasons for exploring options now.

The first is that Birkenstock wants to continue to expand, particularly in Asia. This was one of the reasons it appealed to financial sponsors. CVC Capital Partners also held talks to acquire the company in late 2020 and early 2021, Bloomberg News reported.

Indeed, Birkenstock has been growing fast. It generated sales of €646 million in the first half of its current fiscal year. In 2019, it reported full-year sales of €772 million and Ebitda of €161 million.

But compared to the US and Europe, sales in Asia remain small. Expanding into this market doesn’t come cheap. Birkenstock is currently spending €120 million on a new factory in Pasewalk, a town north of Berlin, due to come into production this autumn. It will also need to continue to dig deep to market the brand to Chinese buyers.

Luxury valuations have been pushed higher by hopes that shoppers there will splash out on handbags and shoes now that Covid-19 restrictions have ended. But amid signs of the Chinese economy cooling, there is a risk that this next wave of revenge spending won’t materialize.

Then there is a broader danger. The pandemic, particularly the prevalence of working from home, accelerated the casual-fashion trend that had been gaining traction in earlier years. Although comfortable clothing remains entrenched in wardrobes, there are signs that we may not be buying into this aesthetic as fervently in the future.

Returning to offices and attending events have seen people revert to more formal footwear. The trend for “quiet luxury” prioritizes elegance over comfort. Luca Solca of Bernstein analyzed catwalk looks for this autumn-winter season and found that sneakers and streetwear were losing altitude after two years of domination.

Dr Martens, another less formal shoe option, recently warned on profit amid lackluster demand in the US. Add in the fact that younger, aspirational US consumers are reining in their spending, on top of recent weakness at Nike Inc. and Foot Locker Inc., and it looks like we may be past peak slouchy shoe.

True, Birkenstock has become a wardrobe staple, appealing to all ages, and it has been ratcheting up its luxury credentials. But it’s not immune to fashion cycles — it has been in and out of vogue for the past 30 years.

An IPO would likely see L Catterton and the Birkenstock brothers retain a stake, in order to share in the future upside from expansion in Asia. But there are reasons why the owners may want to take advantage of another emerging trend — recovery in the US IPO market — to tap a broader investor base.

