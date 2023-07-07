AZZ: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.
AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion.
AZZ shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $41.90, an increase of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
