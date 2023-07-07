Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Heading into Friday’s payrolls report, traders were bracing for fireworks. Shockingly strong data from the ADP Research Institute a day earlier had convinced the market that US job growth remained “too strong” — at least from the perspective of inflation-wary central bankers — and that meaningfully tighter Federal Reserve policy could be looming. Instead, investors got a nuanced picture of a labor market that continues to moderate more or less in accordance with the Fed’s objectives, albeit more slowly than many would have expected.

After Friday’s numbers and the previous months’ revisions, the trend in private nonfarm payrolls (smoothed using a six-month moving average) now looks as follows — a bunny hill of a downward slope that looks poised to deliver the US economy safely to a warm and cozy ski lodge without a crash. Sure, there have been bumps along the way (including May’s strong data), but the trajectory is unmistakable.

That, I believe, is the most important picture one can draw from Friday’s numbers. If the slope stays the same, wage pressures — and any pass-through to inflation — will subside eventually, but it will happen gradually enough that policymakers can avoid a recession.

There are signs of cooling beyond the headline numbers as well. The so-called U-6 unemployment rate — which measures labor underutilization more broadly and includes the “marginally attached” and those working part time even though they would prefer full-time work — climbed to 6.9%, the highest level since August 2022. Trade, transportation and warehousing lost 22,000 jobs, while the single biggest contribution to the private payroll increases came (once again) from education and health care, a sector with continuing structural shortages that need to be met regardless of the business cycle. Meanwhile, although average weekly hours worked rebounded slightly from the previous month, the more reliable three- and six-month moving averages hovered near their lowest since 2020.

All of that should ultimately add up to a broad sense of moderation.

Average hourly earnings, to be sure, rose 0.36% from a month earlier (I’m using two decimal places on purpose to show it only slightly exceeded the 0.3% forecast) and 4.35% from the previous June (compared with the forecast of 4.2%). At those levels, earnings gains are still well above the 3% to 3.5% that Fed officials are likely to see as consistent with their 2% inflation goal. And as I wrote on Thursday after a separate Bureau of Labor Statistics report, worker resignations have remained high, giving labor elevated bargaining power that may translate into some durability in that streak of wage gains. At the margin, those elevated wage pressures will probably contribute to the case for another interest-rate increase this month — and perhaps a second one later down the road.But they don’t drastically change the trajectory or — as some hawks like to suggest— indicate that the Fed must hurt the labor market to achieve policymakers’ goals. On the contrary, evidence from other recent expansions (including the late 2010s) shows it’s perfectly possible to have very low unemployment and moderate inflation. Even Fed Chair Powell has acknowledged that wages aren’t necessarily the main driver of current inflation; the two tend to move together, as he’s said publicly, but it’s hard to tell what’s causing what.(1)The goods news is, the labor market and consumer inflation appear to be slowing in tandem, creating a positive feedback loop that should ultimately give policymakers what they want — they just need to exercise some patience.

(1) As Powell put it in his May 3 press conference: “I think wages and prices tend to move together. And it’s very hard to say what’s causing what. But, you know, I’ve never said that, you know, that — that wages are really the principal driver, because I don’t think that’s really right.”

