Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When should an economist modify his or her general principles in light of special situations? That is the question I face while pondering the recent plans of New York to impose congestion tolls on drivers moving south of 60th Street into the city’s central business district. I’ve been a long-time advocate of congestion pricing for major cities and highways, but I am not ready to buy into this scheme.

The advantages of congestion pricing are manifest. In major cities the streets often are too crowded, and the presence of one driver imposes a negative externality, or cost, on other drivers. If you levy a charge for road use, the marginal drivers who otherwise might have walked, biked, taken the subway or stayed at home will be off the roads. Carbon emissions will fall as well.

I live in northern Virginia, and there is congestion pricing if I drive home from Washington, D.C., or from my office in Arlington. It has eased my commute considerably.

Advertisement

So, what’s not to like?

In some urban settings, the clustering of human talent is of utmost importance. Manhattan is the densest urban area in the US, and it succeeds in large part because it is so crowded. You want to be there because other people want to be there. Even though I don’t live there, I nonetheless benefit from Manhattan, both when I visit and when I consume the television shows, movies, music, and art works that come, either directly or indirectly, out of this urban environment. Manhattan also supports America’s financial center, many tech start-ups, and much more.

I don’t want Manhattan to be less crowded, even though it probably would make many Manhattanites happier and less stressed. I want Manhattan to be efficient for me and others, not just for the residents. If there is any part of America where ideas rubbing together lead to great things, it is Manhattan (and the Bay Area). Arguably, Manhattan should be more crowded, at least if we consider everyone’s interest. That militates against congestion tolls, even though such charges are usually a good idea.

Advertisement

There is also recent history to consider. Manhattan was hit hard by Covid-19, office vacancies remain high and not every part of the city has bounced back. Parts of Midtown still feel tattered and nowhere near their former glory. That problem can be solved by more people, but of course those people need to be encouraged, not burdened by further taxes.

To illustrate this point, note that the private sector does not always resort to the analog of congestion taxes. If a restaurant or a comedy club is very crowded on a Saturday night, they don’t usually raise the price to make the crowd go away, even if a naïve economist might expect that outcome. Instead, the restaurant regards a long wait as a sign of quality. They expect patrons to put up with the inconvenience to help create an air of buzz and excitement, and to boost interest in the longer run. Perhaps Manhattan should consider a similar response, albeit on a larger scale.

Another problem for Manhattan is that the borough is increasingly the province of the wealthy. Struggling artists, or even many non-struggling artists, have been priced out, and that hurts the city’s longer-term cultural vitality. The composition of the residents matters, and the composition of the visitors matters too. Manhattan might do better to avoid complete gentrification and to keep some marks of its artistic and working-class backgrounds. But if expensive tolls mean that mainly wealthier visitors come, that will help the fancy jewelers and retailers and other high-price sellers, which in turn will nudge Manhattan more in a wealthy, gentrified direction. That is not what Manhattan needs right now.

Advertisement

The details of the toll plan have not yet been made public, but one document suggested a charge of $23 for a rush hour trip and $17 for a non-rush hour trip. That is on top of bridge tolls and increasingly expensive underground parking garages. Those prices seem high enough to deter many visitors from New Jersey, Connecticut or even from the city’s other boroughs. Do we really wish to encourage New York to evolve into having a bifurcated zone with a stiff entry fee and an all-too-obvious demarcation line and border?

I suspect that I could endorse a properly targeted version of congestion pricing for Manhattan, for instance, one that encouraged mass transit without discouraging density. But at least for now, despite my loyalty to traditional economic ideas, this is not yet a proposal that I would push the “yes” button for.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• New York’s Choice Can’t Be a Toll or Subway Angst: Liam Denning

• New York’s Subways Have Less Crime But More Violence: Justin Fox

• Exit of Affluent Taxpayers Catches Up With New York: Justin Fox

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article