The plans for the northwest end of Pearsall Avenue, in the Long Island village of Cedarhurst, look like precisely the kind of development greater New York needs: a modern, 98-unit apartment complex, within a couple blocks of a lively main street and a train station offering 55-minute service to midtown Manhattan. New residents could move in, work in the city, and spend their money locally. Everybody would win.

It might never happen. Like far too many similar projects, it’s stuck on the front line of a larger battle: whether the American Dream will evolve to accommodate more people and prosperity.

Nassau County, where Cedarhurst sits, epitomizes a national problem: More housing is most needed in the opportunity-rich areas least willing to comply. Home to Levittown, the archetypal American suburb, Nassau is a patchwork of once-booming bedroom communities where mass-produced single-family homes and generous federal subsidies helped create the country’s middle class after World War II. Its amenities include parks, beaches, some of the country’s best public schools, and proximity to one of the world’s leading metropolitan hubs. Yet its current residents have all but shut the door, employing restrictive land-use rules and lawsuits to prevent new development.

This resistance to change, spread across many neighborhoods, has the cumulative effect of stifling growth. New residential construction, particularly of relatively affordable housing, has long been at a near-standstill. From 2011 through 2021, officials in Nassau and neighboring Suffolk counties permitted only 2.3 multifamily units per 1,000 residents — far fewer than in housing-crisis hotspots such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.

The Pearsall project represents a rare attempt to buck the trend. Its developers selected a largely vacant, partly industrial parcel in glaring need of revitalization. They planned three buildings, offset from the street and with green space in between. They produced a 230-page environmental assessment addressing concerns including traffic, water quality and real-estate values. They offered a $4 million fund for the community to spend on capital improvements. Finally, they agreed to lop off one of the original four stories, winning village officials’ unanimous approval of the necessary land-use variances.

Nonetheless, Pearsall has attracted vehement opposition. Residents aren’t buying reassurances about the added burden on roads, schools and more. The local education board has filed suit, challenging the special zoning that has made the project possible. It can easily do so thanks to an unusually phrased state environmental-protection law that defines “environment” to include such concepts as “patterns of population” and “neighborhood character,” enabling just about anyone to stall any decision that might significantly alter the status quo. Most developers simply give up in the face of mounting delays and expense, or never try in the first place.

The dearth of supply pushes up housing costs on Long Island and beyond. As of 2021, more than one in four tenant households in New York City were spending more than half their income on rent, reflecting and outpacing a nationwide trend. The daunting cost of living near dynamic job centers, in turn, prevents people from working where they can be most productive. Research suggests that if restrictions like those holding back the Pearsall project didn’t exist, the nation’s annual gross domestic product could be as much as $2.1 trillion greater.

Now, the sheer magnitude of the housing crisis is altering the political calculus. Officials in states such as California, Connecticut and Massachusetts are reasserting powers they once delegated to localities, threatening to override neighborhood land-use rules unless growth targets are met. Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed adding 800,000 housing units across the state. Although she shelved the plan after meeting stiff opposition, it’s the sort of ambition that officials nationwide are starting to pursue.

The upshot could be a dramatic reshaping of American suburbia. Who might benefit, at whose expense? Future editorials will explore how to reach the best possible outcome — for the country, for the state, and for one specific development in Cedarhurst, New York.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

