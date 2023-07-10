Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been a rough couple of years for bond investors as yields have soared. As with any sharp change in market conditions, there were some roller coasters to avoid. Top of the list are the trailblazing 100-year bonds sold by Austria. It’s a tale of how fast things change — and is likely to consign century bonds to the category of curiosities from the era of super-low yields.

Austria launched its inaugural century bond in 2017, paying a coupon of 2.1%. Six subsequent increases have doubled the size to €6 billion ($6.5 billion). The nation capitalized on huge demand for bonds during the pandemic by selling a second 100-year issue, the 0.85% of 2120. That’s been tapped a staggering 15 times to boost it to €4.6 billion.

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund is the largest declared holder of the 2117 deal, with 2.3% worth €137 million. It holds a further €55 million of the 2120 deal. But the world’s largest pension fund is far from alone, with most of fund management’s biggest names on the roster of owners including Vanguard Group Inc. and Blackrock Inc. Austria’s 100-year bonds are significant constituents of European fixed-income indexes; their ultra-long durations mean their weightings are greater than for securities with shorter maturities.

Such was the clamor for any form of positive yield during eight long years of negative European Central Bank official rates that a heady portfolio compromise became popular: extra duration in top quality assets, shorter duration in higher-yielding riskier credits. Austria was a perfect conduit for the former, with the second-highest credit ratings from both Standard & Poor’s Corp. and Moody’s Investors Service. But their extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates has led to corresponding price collapses, leaving investors with eye-watering losses in what were supposedly risk-free instruments.

Any unlucky buyer who paid the peak price of 235 in March 2020 for a bond that will be repaid at 100 is nursing a whacking mark-to-market loss of around 70%; those who bought when it was first issued are facing a 30% loss if they sold today. That’s not all; holders will receive sub-market interest potentially for several generations. The description “fixed income” gives an impression of stability; but that relates to the annual coupon income only - there is very real capital price risk.

This kind of highly specialized risk is used by some investor to dynamically hedge their portfolios. That’s why there’s a notable difference in yields between the two ultra-long Austria bonds. The 2117 security yields around 3.15% compared with 2.65% on the 2120 debt. This is due to a concept called positive convexity. The weighted-over-time duration of the 2117 bond is 32 years, whereas for the 2120 issue it’s 46 years; the yield on the latter increases more slowly when rates rise, and drops more quickly when rates decline; the lower coupon of the 2120 security means more of the bond’s value is derived from the final principal repayment.

As a borrower, Austria mined a rich seam of super-low cost state financing. Belgium and Ireland also joined the 100-year club but only in much smaller size. Italy, France and Poland haven’t ventured beyond 50 years. The UK has been an ultra-long issuer for many years due to specific pension and insurance industry rules, but most sovereign issuers don’t stray beyond 30 years. One notable exception outside Europe was Argentina with a particularly ill-fated century bond.

There is no escaping the brutal reality that many European investment and pension funds have taken an absolute hammering, as have their individual retail customers who are the ultimate owners. Germany, the US and many other countries must be kicking themselves for missing out on such a golden opportunity for cheap long-term money now that prevailing yields are significantly higher and look likely to stay there.

Austria at least has something to show for the bloc’s long dalliance with sub-zero ECB rates, in the form of long-term cheap funding — with the rest of the region just having that sick feeling from being thrown around on the big dipper.

